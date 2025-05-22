AHA podcast: The Evolving Roles of Chaplains in Health Care Well-being

Jason Lesandrini, Ph.D., assistant vice president of ethics, advanced care planning, spiritual health and language access services at Wellstar Health System, and Kelsey White, Ph.D., assistant professor and chaplaincy faculty researcher at the Department of Patient Counseling at Virginia Commonwealth University, discuss real-world examples of how chaplains reduce clinician and patient stress and address emotional and well-being needs in some of the most challenging moments in health care. LISTEN NOW

