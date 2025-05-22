Wall Street Veteran Bill Haase Debuts Book to Tackle Financial Stress and Overspending

front cover Our Mindset on MOney Bill Haase headshot logo for Money Mindset

"Our Mindset On Money" - new book by Wall Street veteran Bill Haase unpacks the psychology behind overspending— and how to take back control.

This book helps you stop living paycheck to paycheck and start making intentional, confident choices with your money—no shame, no jargon, just clarity.” — Bill Haase, author

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America is drowning in debt, delusion, and denial. In his new book, Our Mindset on Money , launching May 22, 2025, financial advisor and former Wall Street broker Bill Haase delivers a blunt message: If you’re stressed about money, you’re not alone—and you’re not crazy.“Nearly 8 in ten Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. Credit card debt is at a record high. And most people can’t tell you what they spent last month,” says Haase. “The system isn’t just broken—it’s conditioning us to live by default, not design.”The numbers tell the story:• 77–80% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck (PNC, Reddit, Forbes)• U.S. credit card debt hit a record $1.182 trillion in 2024, with average interest rates topping 20% (NY Fed)• Credit card defaults surged 50% in 2024, hitting the highest levels since the 2010 housing crisis (Forbes)• 56% of people have no idea how much they spent last month (Forbes)This isn’t a budgeting book. It’s a mindset reset. Instead of diving into spreadsheets or savings plans, Haase offers something deeper—a guided exploration of how we think, feel, and behave around money. From childhood conditioning to adult financial trauma, he takes readers through the often-ignored psychological patterns that lead so many to live paycheck to paycheck, even as they strive for more.Haase draws from 38 years in finance—from the pits of Chicago to Main Street households—to explore why Americans can’t stop overspending, why silence around money remains pervasive, and how our need to appear “wealthy and wise” is bankrupting us emotionally and financially. Haase shares real stories—his own included—about missteps, rebounds, and the turning points that helped him regain control. With candid insights and practical frameworks, the book helps readers:• Understand the emotional triggers behind spending• Recognize generational patterns that sabotage financial freedom• Shift from living by default to living with financial intent“If spouses aren’t talking about money, they’re not teaching their kids about it either. That silence is generational—and it's costly,” said Haase. “We equate money with intelligence. If you look successful, people assume you’re smart. But most of us are faking it—and the stress is showing.”Our Mindset on Money is available starting May 22, 2025 from Money Mindset Media LLC.➢ Buy on Amazon: https://a.co/d/esXHe6V ➢ Buy on Barnes & Noble: https://bit.ly/42jLcS6 Praise for Our Mindset on Money“Bill blends passion with practicality. His insights don’t just inform—they transform.” — Dave Nordel, CMSgt, USAF (Ret.), CEO of Vet READY“Bill has handed us a mirror and a roadmap. He challenges how we think, not just what we do, with our money.” — Connor Tyson, ChFC, Founder of Progress Solutions LLC***About the AuthorBill Haase spent 20 years in the high-stakes trading pits of Chicago, managing transactions for firms like Drexel Burnham Lambert and NikkoSecurities. In 2004, he became the first person in the U.S. to execute simultaneous pit and electronic trades. Later, as a financial advisor, he realized most people weren’t struggling with knowledge—they were struggling with awareness. His four-year radio show, Innovative Strategies, logged nearly 1,000 interviews on how to build wealth, run a business, and live with intention. That mission now continues through his podcast and this book.About the PublisherMoney Mindset Media LLC is the publishing division of Intent, a leadership and content platform for entrepreneurs and CEOs. Through books, podcasts, andpeer engagement, Intent equips leaders with the tools to live intentionally, think critically, and act with clarity—in business, finance, and life.Visit: moneymindsetmedia.com###

