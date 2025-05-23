RMPStudio™ Announces New Book in 2025, 'The Ambassador: Two Hats. Two Presidents.' by Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret)

Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor New Book by Carmen G Cantor

A Pioneering memoir by U.S. Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.) highlights her journey from Puerto Rico to the global stage, bridging diplomacy, and leadership.

As someone who grew up on an island, I deeply understand the unique challenges island communities face especially in the U.S. territories.” — Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.)

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMPStudio™, a leader in showcasing unique and transformative stories, proudly presents "The Ambassador: Two Hats. Two Presidents," a deeply personal and culturally insightful memoir by Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor. This book chronicles her story and celebrates her distinguished three-decade career in public service, with a special focus on her work in the Pacific Islands region and her notable role as U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM). Expect this riveting page-turner to debut this September 2025.

Ambassador Cantor, born and raised in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, most recently served as the Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior, where she oversaw responsibilities regarding U.S. territories, freely associated states, international technical engagement, and ocean programs. In addition to her remarkable career as U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the FSM, she held numerous leadership roles within the Department of State. In "The Ambassador: Two Hats. Two Presidents," she invites readers to explore her journey from her Puerto Rican roots to the highest levels of the U.S. government, sharing experiences that shaped international relations across the Pacific region and beyond.

From her early career as Director of the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity at the Federal Maritime Commission and Director of Civil Rights at the Foreign Agricultural Service to her executive roles at the Department of State in the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Bureau of International Information Programs, and Bureau of Counterterrorism, Ambassador Cantor has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and cross-cultural understanding. Her positions became platforms for meaningful policy development and cultural exchange, reflecting her deep commitment to building bridges between nations and cultures. Known for her inclusive leadership approach and dedication to issues affecting island communities, Ambassador Cantor embodies the finest traditions of American public service.

"The Ambassador: Two Hats. Two Presidents" is more than just a memoir; it is a window into the U.S. federal government executive branch and international relations across Oceania, featuring stories that illuminate the complex interplay of diplomacy, national security, cultural sensitivity, and policy implementation. Drawing from her academic background with degrees from the University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez and Inter-American University of Puerto Rico, plus specialized training in International Migration Studies from Georgetown University, Ambassador Cantor offers readers both personal narrative and expert assessment of U.S.-Pacific region geopolitics. This book celebrates public service, intercultural understanding, and the unique perspective of a Puerto Rican woman who reached the highest echelons of American diplomacy.

Adriana Rosales, CEO of RMPStudio™, is honored to introduce "The Ambassador: Two Hats. Two Presidents," available in September 2025 for purchase at major retailers and directly from the author with signature dedications.

Discover Ambassador Cantor's journey from Mayagüez to Micronesia and her significant contributions to U.S. foreign policy and island affairs. Find out more about Ambassador Cantor's journey at www.Adriana.Company/TheAmbassador. For more information from the publisher, please contact RMPStudio™ at info@adrianacompany.com.

About RMPStudio™:

RMPStudio™, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is committed to uncovering and nurturing exceptional literary talent. Focusing on diverse voices and groundbreaking narratives, RMPStudio™ connects unique stories with readers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Adriana Rosales

RMPStudio™

1180 N. Town Center Suite #100

Las Vegas, Nevada 89144

Email: info@adrianacompany.com

Website: www.adriana.company

Book Cover Reveal for Ambassador Carmen G. Cantor (Ret.)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.