New AI-Powered Platform Launched to Boost Emirati Youth Employment

Dr Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF, launches Massar Al Ghurair MoU Signature between AGF and Inception

AI platform Massar Al Ghurair launched to equip Emirati youth with personalized career pathways, future-ready skills, and job-matching tools through ethical AI.

Equipping youth with future-ready skills isn’t just preparation—it’s a promise. Massar Al Ghurair is not merely a platform; it’s a bold investment in our nation's most powerful resource: its youth.” — Sonia Ben Jaafar

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) today launched Massar Al Ghurair, an AI-powered platform that supports Emirati youth in navigating a rapidly evolving job market by unlocking personalized career paths and connecting them with future-ready skills.The launch event, held at the Terra Auditorium in Expo City Dubai, brought together government officials, employers, educators, and young professionals under the theme “Empowering Emirati Youth with Future-Ready Skills.”Massar Al Ghurair uses real-time labor market intelligence to provide customized upskilling recommendations, map career trajectories, and enable job matching—all within a secure and ethical AI framework leveraging the development expertise of AGF’s partner, SkyHive by Cornerstone."Equipping youth with future-ready skills isn’t just preparation—it’s a promise," declared Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation. "Massar Al Ghurair is not merely a platform; it’s a bold investment in our nation's most powerful resource: its youth. Through AI-driven insights, we are reshaping pathways to opportunity, ensuring that every learner, every educator, and every employer is part of a living ecosystem of growth. This is more than education—it’s agency at the local community level in this Year of the Community. It’s the UAE’s commitment to a future where ambition meets access, and progress is built not just imagined."Vincent Belliveau, Chief International Officer, Cornerstone OnDemand, said that "at Cornerstone, we are committed to helping organizations and communities around the world unlock opportunity through skills. The launch of Massar Al Ghurair marks a powerful step toward building a future-ready UAE—one where learners and workers can access the tools, insights, and support they need to realize their potential. We’re proud to partner with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation on this important initiative.”MoUs were signed with key partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Strategy& Middle East, and Inception (a G42 company), committing to support youth employability through the Massar Al Ghurair platform.The event featured a live demo of the platform, a panel on “Bridging the Skills Gap with AI”, and interactive experiences that followed the learner journey. Massar Al Ghurair is aligned with the vision of the UAE’s Year of Community, connecting youth, educators, and employers in a shared effort to build a more inclusive, skills-based future.With plans to reach over 45,000 Emirati and Arab youth, Massar Al Ghurair sets a new benchmark for scalable innovation, equitable access to opportunity, and cross-sector collaboration across the region.NOTES TO EDITORSAbout the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF):The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), established in 2015, is the largest privately funded philanthropic organization focused on education in the Arab region. It supports Emirati and Arab youth through high-impact programs and strategic partnerships that build future-ready skills. To date, AGF and the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund—administered by AGF—have reached over 354,000 young people.About SkyHive by Cornerstone:A leading provider of labor market intelligence and AI skills technology for organizations and communities worldwide, SkyHive by Cornerstone creates a more inclusive economy where skills become pathways to success. SkyHive by Cornerstone has enabled over 100 organizations across 200 countries and territories to transition from jobs to skills. We have been recognized for our innovation and best practices in ethical AI by Fast Company, Forbes, the World Economic Forum, and Gartner. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai For media inquiries:pr@alghurairfoundation.org +| 971 55 885 1308

