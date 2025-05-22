Investornomy, Led by Dr. Linda Pajoel, Broadens Mission to Teach Both Men and Women Self-Directed Stock Investing
Expanded offerings reflect Investornomy’s belief that investing should be accessible and empowering for everyone
I want everyone—especially women and men striving for financial independence—to know that they can learn to invest in stocks confidently and successfully, without relying on third parties.”ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investornomy, the leading stock investing education platform founded and led by Dr. Linda Pajoel, has announced a strategic expansion of its self-directed stock investing training programs to intentionally serve both men and women. With a core mission to teach individuals how to invest in stocks by themselves—without losing money—this expansion reaffirms Investornomy’s commitment to accessible, inclusive financial education.
— Dr Linda Pajoel
Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investing expert, investor, and former dentist, is the CEO and visionary force behind Investornomy. Her journey from dentistry to becoming a seasoned investor, with holdings in companies like Alphabet (Google), Interactive Brokers, and Berkshire Hathaway, reflects her belief that anyone—regardless of background—can master the skill of self-directed investing.
“This expansion is deeply personal,” says Dr. Linda Pajoel. “During a complicated pregnancy and unexpected health crisis, it was my stock investments that sustained me. I want everyone—especially women and men striving for financial independence—to know that they can learn to invest in stocks confidently and successfully, without relying on third parties.”
With this latest expansion, Investornomy is doubling down on its signature offering: teaching you how to invest in individual stocks by yourself, without losing money. The platform’s courses are designed for everyday people, not finance professionals. Whether you're new to the stock market or looking to strengthen your portfolio, Investornomy provides step-by-step training rooted in real-world results and proven strategies.
The company has also launched tailored messaging and outreach to highlight its programs for women—a move inspired by Dr. Linda’s bestselling book, Stock Market Mama, written to help women create motherhood-proof financial security. However, Dr. Linda is quick to emphasize that Investornomy’s self-directed stock investing programs are now designed for both men and women equally.
The timing of this expansion is crucial. As economic uncertainty continues to impact households globally, Investornomy offers a reliable pathway for individuals to build wealth with confidence. The platform emphasizes long-term investing, smart stock selection, and risk management—skills that are more important now than ever.
Dr. Linda Pajoel has spoken at global events including the United Nations and African Union, served on the University of Waterloo’s Board of Governors, and was recently named LinkedIn Thought Leader of the Year (2025) by The Influence Agency. With over one million followers across social media and a growing audience for her podcast, The Dr. Linda Show, she continues to be a leading voice in making investing approachable and inclusive.
