Investornomy, Led by Dr. Linda Pajoel, Broadens Mission to Teach Both Men and Women Self-Directed Stock Investing

Expanded offerings reflect Investornomy’s belief that investing should be accessible and empowering for everyone

I want everyone—especially women and men striving for financial independence—to know that they can learn to invest in stocks confidently and successfully, without relying on third parties.”
— Dr Linda Pajoel
ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investornomy, the leading stock investing education platform founded and led by Dr. Linda Pajoel, has announced a strategic expansion of its self-directed stock investing training programs to intentionally serve both men and women. With a core mission to teach individuals how to invest in stocks by themselves—without losing money—this expansion reaffirms Investornomy’s commitment to accessible, inclusive financial education.

Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investing expert, investor, and former dentist, is the CEO and visionary force behind Investornomy. Her journey from dentistry to becoming a seasoned investor, with holdings in companies like Alphabet (Google), Interactive Brokers, and Berkshire Hathaway, reflects her belief that anyone—regardless of background—can master the skill of self-directed investing.

“This expansion is deeply personal,” says Dr. Linda Pajoel. “During a complicated pregnancy and unexpected health crisis, it was my stock investments that sustained me. I want everyone—especially women and men striving for financial independence—to know that they can learn to invest in stocks confidently and successfully, without relying on third parties.”

With this latest expansion, Investornomy is doubling down on its signature offering: teaching you how to invest in individual stocks by yourself, without losing money. The platform’s courses are designed for everyday people, not finance professionals. Whether you're new to the stock market or looking to strengthen your portfolio, Investornomy provides step-by-step training rooted in real-world results and proven strategies.

The company has also launched tailored messaging and outreach to highlight its programs for women—a move inspired by Dr. Linda’s bestselling book, Stock Market Mama, written to help women create motherhood-proof financial security. However, Dr. Linda is quick to emphasize that Investornomy’s self-directed stock investing programs are now designed for both men and women equally.

The timing of this expansion is crucial. As economic uncertainty continues to impact households globally, Investornomy offers a reliable pathway for individuals to build wealth with confidence. The platform emphasizes long-term investing, smart stock selection, and risk management—skills that are more important now than ever.

Dr. Linda Pajoel has spoken at global events including the United Nations and African Union, served on the University of Waterloo’s Board of Governors, and was recently named LinkedIn Thought Leader of the Year (2025) by The Influence Agency. With over one million followers across social media and a growing audience for her podcast, The Dr. Linda Show, she continues to be a leading voice in making investing approachable and inclusive.

To learn how you can start investing in stocks by yourself, without losing money, visit:
🔗 www.investornomy.com

Connect with Dr. Linda Pajoel on LinkedIn:
🔗 www.linkedin.com/in/drlindapajoel

Olivia Morgan
Investornomy Inc
admission@investornomy.com

About

Investornomy is a premier investment education firm dedicated to empowering working women to independently navigate the stock market with confidence and success. Founded by Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investing consultant and advocate for women's investment literacy, Investornomy offers comprehensive programs designed to demystify do-it-yourself stock investing for beginners and seasoned investors alike. Our mission is to democratize stock investment knowledge, enabling working women to take control of their financial security through informed stock investments. We teach working women how to use stock investment profits to eliminate motherhood-related income interruptions. We provide a range of educational resources, including books, webinars, workshops, mentorship sessions, advanced training programs, and insightful publications, all aimed at equipping women with the tools necessary to achieve financial security. Dr. Linda’s personal journey—from her beginnings in dentistry as a Dentist, to becoming a recognized leader in investment education—underscores her commitment to resilience, continuous learning, and community empowerment. Her motivation to focus Investornomy's education initiatives on working women came after her stock investments saved her from a catastrophic 18-month motherhood-related income interruption. She has spoken at conferences and other events, as well as host podcast sessions to elevate the voices of women. Her recognition as Scotiabank’s Female Founder of the Month by the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce highlights her dedication to advancing women’s financial empowerment. ￼ At Investornomy, we are committed to empowering working women to achieve financial security through stock investing. To expand our reach and impact, we are seeking mission-driven partners who share our vision of transforming women’s financial futures. Join us in this important work and help us bring investment literacy to women in your network.

Behind the Scenes: See Dr. Linda Representing Excellence and Expertise During a High-Profile Media Interview

