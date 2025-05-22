MPD Statement on Investigation into Accidental Shooting in Northeast

At approximately 5:09 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for a report of a shooting. Officers located a 14-year-old girl inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures. Unfortunately, the girl succumbed to her injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates the girl was handling a firearm while recording a video for social media when the weapon discharged, striking her in the upper body.

Multiple individuals, including at least one adult, were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred. The firearm has been recovered.

“This is a devastating reminder of the dangers of weapons getting into the hands of young people in our city, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the decedent,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “Firearms are not toys or props and they must be properly secured in a place where they can only be accessed by lawful gun owners.”

Fifth District detectives are investigating this case. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text us at 50411

CCN: 25075671