MPD Investigating 26th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast.



On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at approximately 1:54 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 800 block of 26th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, on the sidewalk, unconscious, not breathing, and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Kian-Wayne Magruder, of Temple Hills, MD.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 25074962

###