MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the suspect approached the victim who was sitting in their vehicle in the 600 block of 10th Street, NW. The suspect forcefully removed the victim and attempted to drive off in the vehicle. The suspect’s failed to take control of the vehicle and he fled the scene.

Moments later the suspects were apprehended by responding officers. 40-year-old Rashad Ricks of no fixed address was arrested and charged with Carjacking, and Destruction of Property.

CCN: 25075139

###