The AI Networking Summit in Dallas Explores the Future of Enterprise AI

AI Networking Summit at ONUG Spring in Dallas ONUG - Voice of the Large Enterprise

The AI Networking Summit Dallas is set to commence on May 28-29, 2025, at the Hyatt @ Reunion Tower.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI Networking Summit Dallas is set to commence on May 28-29, 2025, at the Hyatt @ Reunion Tower. Slated to be the largest and most comprehensive conference dedicated to AI technology in enterprise networking, the event is set to host over 1,000 participants, featuring key speakers, innovative workshops, and influential sponsors within a jam-packed two-day summit.The event will highlight an exclusive fireside chat with John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus of Cisco, who significantly shaped the IT landscape from 1995 to 2017. Joined by Nick Lippis , Co-founder and Co-chair of ONUG, this session will unveil critical insights on leveraging AI for enhanced productivity and streamlined organizational structures. John Chambers will share his expert projections and address AI’s profound impact on job landscapes and corporate adaptation strategies.In addition to the fireside chat, the Summit will feature main stage keynotes from top-tier industry leaders including Sean Finnerty, AVP of Cloud and Infrastructure Technology at Merck, and James Beeson, Interim CISO of Pfizer. These sessions are tailored to offer strategic insights and best practices in AI adoption and infrastructure modernization.For the first time, NVIDIA's Senior Vice President of Networking, Kevin Deierling, will take the main stage to unveil future paradigms in AI infrastructure, pushing the boundaries of enterprise network transformation.The Summit’s agenda is focused on the power of AI to transform enterprise networking and security infrastructure, enterprise software, and enterprise applications. There are dedicated AI Networking workshops led by top experts including one of Cal Tech’s AI instructors and a special conference track facilitated by World Wide Technology. This track will dissect crucial topics like AI ROI, GenAI Hype, Agentic AI, and AI Clusters, providing actionable intelligence for business leaders.With support from over 25 leading industry sponsors such as Arista, Nvidia, World Wide Technology, Zscaler, Celestica, Fortinet, Tata Communications, Vertiv, Broadcom and more, the Summit acts as a pivotal networking hub for pioneers and innovators across the technology spectrum.This year’s AI Networking Summit in Dallas is a cornerstone for future-ready businesses. Interested parties are encouraged to secure their registration to attend in person through Live Registration or Digital Pass for remote participation.Preview video: https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/1041220102 Contact Information:Bill Sell bill@onug.net +1 (508) 596-6118

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.