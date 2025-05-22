SR 107 Sgt. Kinser Bridge to Reopen in Greene County

Deputy Governor/TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley and other federal, state and local officials will be in Greene County on Friday, May 23 to celebrate the reopening of the SR 107/Sgt. Kinser Bridge.

Friday’s event will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and last approximately 25 minutes.

Note: Traffic will be able to use the SR 107 bridge at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, May 23.

Who: Deputy Governor/TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley, Representative David Hawk, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Federal, State, Local Officials

What: SR 107/Sgt. Kinser Bridge Reopening and Rededication Ceremony

When: Friday, May 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET

Where: SR 107/Sgt. Kinser Bridge in Greene County

Parking Will be Available Near: Marathon Gas Station | 3685 Erwin Highway | Afton, TN 37616