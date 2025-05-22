K-12 Communications Expert Veronica V. Sopher Named Finalist in Three Categories for 2025 PRSA Houston Excalibur Awards

Veronica V. Sopher is a seasoned K-12 communications strategist with more than 25 years of experience

Veteran communicator and founder of VV Sopher, LLC recognized for strategic campaigns rooted in equity, storytelling, and impact

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veronica V. Sopher, founder and principal of VV Sopher, LLC, has been named a finalist in three categories for the 40th Annual PRSA Houston Excalibur Awards, which recognize excellence in public relations, communications strategy, and campaign execution across the Greater Houston region.

Sopher is a seasoned K-12 communications strategist with more than 25 years of experience leading public engagement, media, and branding efforts for school districts and mission-driven organizations across Texas and beyond. Through her firm, VV Sopher, LLC, she provides communications leadership that helps clients clarify their voice, deepen community trust, and build systems that support long-term success.

Her firm’s finalist recognitions include:

Diversity and Inclusion / Multicultural Public Relations:

For a national press release highlighting Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success, the second book by author Dennis R. Garcia, which centers the stories of three generations of Latina women whose lives shaped family, education, and identity in the rural Midwest. The release was part of a broader multicultural communications campaign that emphasized cultural heritage, generational resilience, and Latina contributions to American history, with targeted outreach aligned to Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond.

News Release:

For a targeted media release announcing Las Madres by Garcia. The release connected personal narrative with regional history, emphasizing themes of education, public service, and cultural identity. Strategic outreach focused on Garcia’s ties to Kansas communities and his background in public service, generating early interest from regional press, Latino leaders, and civic organizations ahead of the book’s November 2024 release.

Brochure:

For a Bridgeport Public Schools Nutrition Department brochure, a multilingual, family-centered resource that highlights the district’s school meal programs, fresh food partnerships, and commitment to equitable nutrition access. The brochure is designed for year-round use and integrates visuals, clarity, and cultural responsiveness.

“These recognitions reflect the kind of work I’m most proud to do—partnering with schools, authors, and community-driven organizations to help them tell stories that matter,” said Sopher. “At VV Sopher, LLC, we work to elevate messaging that not only informs but also inspires trust and connection.”

With a reputation for calm leadership under pressure, Sopher has led communications efforts across complex initiatives, from bond elections and branding campaigns to organizational pivots and statewide strategy launches. She frequently consults with superintendents, executives, and mission-aligned organizations to align vision, voice, and execution.

The PRSA Houston Excalibur Awards Gala will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2025, to celebrate outstanding communications campaigns and professionals from across industries. Finalists span categories including media relations, crisis response, internal communications, design, diversity and inclusion, and public service.

To learn more about Veronica V. Sopher’s work, visit www.veronicavsopher.com.

About Veronica V. Sopher

Veronica V. Sopher is a K-12 communications expert, speaker, and public relations advisor with more than 25 years of experience in education, government, and community impact sectors. She is the founder of VV Sopher, LLC, a Texas-based firm specializing in strategic communications, community engagement, crisis response, branding, and public education support. Her work has been recognized by TSPRA, NSPRA, IABC, and PRSA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.