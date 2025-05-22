Lawmakers attack governor’s plan to streamline Delta tunnel

Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers representing the Delta say Newsom is trying to upend existing water rights and land acquisition laws, while the governor says “we’re done with barriers.”

