Daniel Corey Wins Three Telly Awards for AI-Driven Films 'After Life' and 'Transcender'

"After Life" and "Transcender" poster art by Daniel Corey

Award-Winning Filmmaker Honored for Pioneering Use of AI in Independent Cinema

These films are about pushing both thematic and technical boundaries. By embracing new technology as part of the process, I found ways to innovate within the innovation itself.” — Daniel Corey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filmmaker and digital artist Daniel Corey has won three Bronze Telly Awards for two of his groundbreaking AI-powered short films: "After Life," which received honors for Craft-Use of Generative AI and General-Experimental, and "Transcender," which earned recognition for Craft-Use of Generative AI.Now in its 46th year, the Telly Awards received over 13,000 global entries recognizing excellence in video and television across all screens."After Life" is a cosmic journey exploring the creation of the universe and the concept of ascension, blending composite photography, AI animation, and original sound design. "Transcender" is a meditation on resilience and hope, following a spiritual being’s path from nothingness to transcendence.Both films were self-produced by Corey and animated using Luma AI Dream Machine #Ray2, which helped bring his visionary storytelling to life through fluid, AI-driven motion.Corey previously won a Silver Telly for his music video "Lift Me Up," which was honored alongside work from MTV Entertainment Studios and Lil Nas X.“These films represent a personal journey into what AI can offer artists—not just as a tool, but as a new language for expression,” Corey said about the awards.Daniel is repped by David Server and Ray Miller at Venture Entertainment Partners, and his work has been featured in Associated Press, USA Today, The Wrap, Toronto Film Magazine, WhitePaperBy, CinemaWide Magazine, CanvasRebel, The Liftoff Network, VIVEPORT, L.A. Talk Radio, Onalytica.com, and Intellect Books, among other media outlets.For more information, visit DangerKatt.com and follow @thedangerkatt on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

"Transcender" Trailer by Daniel Corey

