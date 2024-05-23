“Lift Me Up”: Indie AI-Created Music Video Elevated by The Telly Awards
The Telly Awards ranks Daniel Corey's self-produced "Lift Me Up" music video alongside industry A-listers MTV and Lil Nas X
"Lift Me Up" does a phenomenal job of being a timely, uplifting anthem. The a capella intro hits us with a burst of power right out of the gate and the positive energy stays up throughout.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DangerKatt Creative Studio is proud to announce that Daniel Corey's music video, "Lift Me Up," has been honored as a 2024 Telly Award winner, receiving the Silver Award for Social Video - Music Video.
— Underground Music Collective
The Telly Awards, founded in 1979, honor excellence in video and television across all screens. The Tellys receive around 12,000 entries each year from all 50 states and five continents. This year, Daniel’s award appears on a list of winners that includes National Geographic, PBS, The History Channel, and The L.A. Clippers. In his winning category, he stands alongside MTV Entertainment Studios and international multi-platinum-selling artist Lil Nas X.
Daniel’s win at the Telly Awards is a great honor and recognition of his talent and dedication to creating captivating content that pushes the boundaries of creativity and technology. “I am very honored to be recognized by the Tellys,” Daniel said. “I am grateful to my wife, Brenda, my family, and friends for their support on this journey. Also, huge thanks to my collaborators Alexx Calise and Dennis Morehouse, who produced the song, my DP Christopher Gregson, and my compatriots at Full Sail University for their care and support.”
Lift Me Up handily showcases Daniel’s unique skills on finger-style guitar and piano, as well as composing memorable melodies with weighty lyrics. To create the video, Daniel started with photographs of real-world objects, edited and comped them together using Adobe Suite, followed by processing and animating using AI tools Midjourney and Kaiber AI, and then back to Adobe Suite for final assembly and editing. The result is a visual and auditory journey across a futuristic landscape.
Daniel is repped by David Server and Ray Miller at Venture Entertainment Partners, and his work has been featured in Yahoo! Finance, USA Today, The Wrap, Toronto Film Magazine, WhitePaperBy, CinemaWide Magazine, CanvasRebel, The Liftoff Network, VIVEPORT, L.A. Talk Radio, Onalytica.com, and Intellect Books, among other media outlets. Daniel can be found on Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and TikTok at @thedangerkatt.
Daniel Corey
DangerKatt Creative Studio
info@dangerkatt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
"Lift Me Up" by Daniel Corey