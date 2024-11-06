Daniel Corey Unleashes Electrifying 'MeKanik I' on SoundCloud and YouTube

Daniel Corey - photo by Anabel DFlux

Acclaimed multi-platform artist explores the fusion of human emotion and machine precision in his latest cinematic electronic composition

This electrifying track immerses listeners in a nostalgic ’90s fever dream, blending evocative synths and infectious drum loops, conjuring memories of iconic films like 'Hackers' and 'Strange Days.'” — Alexx Calise (The Alexx Calise Show)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Corey has officially released "MeKanik I," a new Cinematic Electronic composition now available on SoundCloud and YouTube . Known for his innovative work across music, film, and comics, Daniel is expanding his musical horizons with this bold new release, shifting from his acoustic Americana roots to explore a more atmospheric, electronic sound.Daniel has earned recognition across various artistic platforms, including a Telly Award for his self-produced video "Lift Me Up," which highlighted his raw, acoustic Americana style. He shifts direction with "MeKanik I," blending pulsating synths and rhythmic beats to create a dynamic, futuristic soundscape. Influenced by ambient music, Daniel draws on the atmospheric styles of Vangelis, Daniel Lanois, Peter Gabriel, Brian Eno, and Hans Zimmer to craft a cinematic experience.Concerning his inspiration, Daniel says, “With 'MeKanik I,' I set out to capture the feeling of technological transformation, blending organic and synthetic elements to reflect the way we interact with the digital world.”The accompanying visualizer video on YouTube has already garnered over 200K views, solidifying "MeKanik I" as a standout piece in Daniel’s growing body of electronic music. The video pairs abstract visuals with the track’s mechanical intensity, offering an engaging, multi-sensory experience.Fans can now stream "MeKanik I" on SoundCloud ( https://soundcloud.com/daniel_corey ) and watch the visualizer video on YouTube ( https://youtu.be/tk89S32m-zc ).For more information about Daniel Corey’s work, visit www.dangerkatt.com and follow him on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok @thedangerkatt."This electrifying track immerses listeners in a nostalgic '90s fever dream, seamlessly blending evocative synths and infectious drum loops. It's a hauntingly beautiful sonic tribute that conjures memories of iconic films like Stigmata, Hackers, and Strange Days." - Alexx Calise ("The Alexx Calise Show")"The track’s layered synths and rhythmic pulse create a compelling, cinematic atmosphere; I can hear the influences from Vangelis to Eno resonating through each beat." - Giovanni Coppola (L'Ultimo Disco)"'MeKanik I' by Daniel Corey is an immersive and compelling soundscape layered with moods and abstractions and served on a danceable and groovy backbone." - No Transmission"MeKanik I" credits:Written, Produced, and Mixed by Daniel CoreyKeyboards, Bass, and Synth Programming by Daniel CoreyCopyright 2024 DangerKatt DC MusicPress and Booking Inquiries:info@dangerkatt.com

"MeKanik I" by Daniel Corey (Visualizer)

