Defensive Drivers Institute Awarded Indiana Driver Safety Program Contract by BMV

Defensive Drivers Institute Logo

Defensive Drivers Institute named certified online provider for Indiana’s Driver Safety Program, offering interactive, on-demand courses with BMV certification.

We’re thrilled to partner with the State of Indiana and bring our best-in-class, on-demand driver safety training to Hoosiers—helping them stay safe and confident on the road.” — Tommy Jaramillo, CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defensive Drivers Institute is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the contract under RFP 25-80190 by the Indiana Department of Administration on behalf of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to deliver the state's Driver Safety Program (DSP) . This award expands Defensive Drivers Institute's suite of state-accredited traffic safety courses, providing Hoosiers with an affordable, fully online option for point reduction and insurance savings as one of the lowest-priced providers in the state."This award recognizes our dedication to improving road safety through cutting-edge online education," said Thomas Jaramillo, CEO of Defensive Drivers Institute. "We designed our platform from the ground up to blend interactivity, real-world scenarios, and rigorous assessment—so every driver emerges more confident and informed."The newly certified DSP course meets all state requirements for mandated and voluntary driver safety education and will launch on January 1, 2026. This comprehensive, self-paced program is delivered via an innovative online platform available in both English and Spanish, ensuring accessibility for Indiana's diverse driving population.A standout feature of the approved Indiana Driver Safety Program is its audio read-along capability, available in both English and Spanish, which transforms the educational experience into an engaging, interactive format similar to listening to a podcast or audiobook. Independent studies conducted by Defensive Drivers Institute have demonstrated that this audio-enhanced learning approach significantly increases course comprehension, improves test scores, and enhances long-term knowledge retention—all critical factors in keeping drivers safer on Indiana roads. The audio integration allows students to absorb material more effectively while maintaining flexibility to learn in the way that suits them best.The program covers:- Point reduction procedures and eligibility criteria- Defensive driving techniques for real-world situations- Indiana's traffic laws and penalties- Risk awareness around speed, distraction, and impaired driving- Practical strategies for maintaining focus and preventing collisionsIn accordance with the contract requirements, Defensive Drivers Institute also offers a DVD version of the course for individuals without reliable internet access or those who prefer alternative learning formats, ensuring that all Indiana drivers can benefit from this essential safety education regardless of their circumstances.Enrollment opens January 1, 2026, for Indiana's DSP course, which can be completed anytime, on any device. Upon finishing, students receive a digital certificate—automatically sent to the BMV—and a printable version for court or personal records.Those wishing to take the course voluntarily for driver education can register beginning January 1, 2026, at https://defensivedriversinstitute.com/indiana-driver-safety-program/ or by calling toll free (833) 921-0217.About Defensive Drivers InstituteDefensive Drivers Institute is a leading provider of state-approved driver safety education. Our mission is to harness technology and proven instructional design to make roads safer—one driver at a time. DDI partners with courts, DMVs, and insurers to deliver high-value training that reduces recidivism and promotes lifelong safe-driving habits.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.