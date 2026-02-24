Defensive Drivers Institute Launches Idaho Accident Prevention Course at $12.95 Following ITD Approval

Defensive Drivers Institute Logo

Six-hour online course qualifies Idaho drivers for three-point driving record reduction and insurance discount under Idaho Code 41-2515.

At $12.95, we want cost to never be a barrier for Idaho drivers looking to improve their record or qualify for lower insurance rates.” — Tommy Jaramillo, CEO

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defensive Drivers Institute today announced that its Idaho Accident Prevention Course has received official approval from the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). The six-hour online course is now available to Idaho drivers at $12.95, positioning it among the most affordable ITD-approved options currently available.Under IDAPA 39.02.71, eligible drivers may remove up to three points from their driving record by completing an approved accident prevention course. Separately, Idaho Code 41-2515 requires insurance companies to provide a premium reduction for drivers aged 55 and older who voluntarily complete an approved course. The insurance discount covers liability, medical payments, and collision coverages and remains in effect for three years."We built this course specifically around Idaho's requirements, including the point reduction rules under IDAPA 39.02.71 and the insurance discount provisions of Idaho Code 41-2515," said Tommy Jaramillo, CEO of Defensive Drivers Institute. "At $12.95, we want cost to never be a barrier for Idaho drivers looking to improve their record or qualify for lower insurance rates."The self-paced course covers Idaho traffic laws, defensive driving strategies, impaired driving prevention, crash dynamics, weather and road hazard management, and techniques for avoiding distracted driving. Participants can log in and out from any device with progress saved automatically. Upon completion, an instant Certificate of Completion is provided for submission to ITD or the court. When court contact information is available, Defensive Drivers Institute sends a copy directly to the court on the driver's behalf.An important legal distinction under Idaho Code 41-2515(4): court-ordered course completions do not qualify for the insurance discount. Drivers seeking the premium reduction must complete the course voluntarily. Additionally, under IDAPA 39.02.71, drivers cannot reserve a point reduction for future use if no points are currently on their record.The Idaho Accident Prevention Course is available now at https://defensivedriversinstitute.com/idaho-accident-prevention-course/ Customer support is available by phone at (833) 921-0217, live chat, and email at info@defensivedriversinstitute.com.About Defensive Drivers InstituteDefensive Drivers Institute is a nationwide provider of online traffic safety education , offering state-approved courses across a growing number of states. The company has served tens of thousands of drivers and holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot. For more information, visit defensivedriversinstitute.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.