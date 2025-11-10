Defensive Drivers Institute's Florida DETS Course Receives FLHSMV Approval

Defensive Drivers Institute Logo

FLHSMV-approved online course meets new FL requirement for teen drivers, providing comprehensive traffic safety education at one of the lowest prices available.

We are excited to offer Florida's teens a state-approved pathway to their driver's license through our comprehensive DETS course, combining quality education with affordability and convenience." — Tommy Jaramillo, CEO

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defensive Drivers Institute is proud to announce that its Florida Driver Education Traffic Safety (DETS) Course has received official approval from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). This approval enables the company to serve Florida's teen driving population with a mandatory educational requirement that became effective August 1, 2025.The newly approved course is designed to meet the requirements for all individuals under 18 years of age who have never held a driver license from any other state, country, or jurisdiction and wish to obtain a Florida driver license. The program offers Florida teens a fully online, 6-hour curriculum that covers essential driving safety topics, including:- Defensive driving strategies and techniques- Florida traffic laws, regulations, and road signs- Hazard recognition and awareness- The serious dangers of distracted driving and phone use- The risks of drowsy driving and prevention strategies- Safe vehicle operation and basic maintenance- Sharing the road safely with other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists- Weather-related driving challenges and decision-making skillsTommy Jaramillo, CEO of Defensive Drivers Institute, expressed his excitement about the approval: "We are thrilled to receive official recognition from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for our DETS course. This new requirement represents an important step forward in preparing Florida's youngest drivers for the road ahead. Our mission has always been to provide high-quality, accessible driving education that promotes road safety for all ages, and we're proud to offer this essential course at one of the lowest prices in the state."The Florida Driver Education Traffic Safety Course is now available to all Florida residents under 18 seeking to begin their driving journey. Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a certificate of completion that is automatically reported to the FLHSMV, satisfying the state requirement and enabling them to proceed with taking the Class E Knowledge Exam for their learner's permit.Defensive Drivers Institute's fully online platform is compatible with all devices, providing convenient access for students to complete the course at their own pace. The institute offers interactive course elements, engaging lessons designed specifically for teen learners, quizzes to reinforce learning, and a user-friendly interface that makes the 6-hour requirement manageable and educational.As Florida implements this new mandatory requirement for teen drivers, Defensive Drivers Institute positions itself as one of the most affordable providers of this essential educational program, ensuring that quality driver education remains accessible to all families throughout the state.For more information or to enroll in the Florida Driver Education Traffic Safety (DETS) Course, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com/florida-6hr-dets-course/ About Defensive Drivers InstituteDefensive Drivers Institute is a leader in online traffic safety education, providing state-approved courses designed to improve driving skills and promote safer roads. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, the company has helped thousands of drivers enhance their knowledge and build essential safe driving skills through engaging, comprehensive online courses. For more information, visit https://defensivedriversinstitute.com

