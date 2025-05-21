Protecting Wildland Firefighters and Supporting Saskatchewan's out of Province Workers

CANADA, May 21 - Released on May 21, 2025

Amendments passed to The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013, make Saskatchewan a leader across the country in ensuring wildland fire fighters have access to presumptive cancer coverage.

"We are delivering on safety for wildland firefighters with the extension of presumptive cancer coverage for 22 types of cancer," Deputy Premier and Minister Responsible for the Workers' Compensation Board Jim Reiter said. "We also expanding coverage for out of province workers whose normal place of residence is Canada."

Housekeeping amendments to improve clarity and consistency within the Act include:

Ensuring chiropractors, health care professionals, physicians and psychiatrists licensed in other jurisdictions are covered;

Allowing board members to complete proceedings after their term expires; and

Enabling regulations to specify how the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board publishes appeal tribunal decisions.

The amended provisions will come into force on Order in Council later this year.

