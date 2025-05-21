Post Secondary Graduates Ready to Make Their Mark in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 21 - Released on May 21, 2025

Post-secondary students from across Saskatchewan are crossing the stage and preparing to enter the work force this spring. Over 10,000 students are graduating from universities, federated, affiliated and regional colleges, technical institutes and private vocational schools in 2025.

"Congratulations to all post-secondary students graduating this spring," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "The high-quality education they have received at Saskatchewan institutions has set these graduates up for success, ensuring a bright future for them, their communities and the province."

Post-secondary graduates are essential to the continued success of Saskatchewan's growing economy. The province supports graduates through several programs, including rural and remote health care incentives, and student loan forgiveness and repayment assistance.

The Government of Saskatchewan also recently expanded the Graduate Retention Program by 20 per cent. It now offers up to $24,000 in tax credits to graduates who stay in Saskatchewan to work after completing their studies.

"Saskatchewan is a great place to live, work and raise a family," Cheveldayoff said. "I encourage all of these grads to build their careers, and lives, right here at home."

The province's strong economy is providing ample opportunities for rewarding careers across a variety of sectors. Graduates bring talent and innovation into the workforce and are vital to the success of Saskatchewan's Growth Plan, the Labour Market Strategy, and the Health Human Resources Action Plan.

Visit the following links for more information:

Graduate Retention Program.

Student Loan Forgiveness Programs.

Rural and Remote Incentive.

Student Loan Repayment Assistance.

Saskatchewan Jobs.

-30-

For more information, contact: