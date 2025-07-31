Legislation to Protect Communities From Street Weapons and Dangerous Drugs Comes Into Force

CANADA, July 31 - Released on July 31, 2025

On August 1, 2025, The Safe Public Spaces (Street Weapons) Act comes into force.

This new legislation promotes safety in public urban spaces by regulating the possession, transportation and storage of items that may be used as street weapons, such as knives, hypodermic needles, machetes and bear spray, as well as dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine and fentanyl. These rules will apply in municipalities and First Nations that choose to opt in to the new Act.

"The government is committed to increased public safety measures to ensure all Saskatchewan citizens feel safe and protected in their communities," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "The coming-into-force of this Act will empower law enforcement and give them an important tool to appropriately address individuals that use street weapons to intimidate or harm people in public spaces."

The Act prohibits persons from possessing items that could be used as street weapons in public spaces, defacing or altering those items, or possessing such an item that has been defaced or altered. Persons in breach of these rules can be charged with a provincial offence and subject to a fine of not more than $5,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both a fine and imprisonment. The Act further provides police enhanced powers to seize these items from people in public spaces where there is a threat to public safety, regardless of whether a charge is laid.

The province is committed to protecting communities against fentanyl and methamphetamine. This Act provides additional tools to remove fentanyl and methamphetamine from our communities and protect the health and safety of all citizens.

Public spaces may include public buildings, parks, playgrounds, any land or building entered without consent of the owner, common areas of condominiums or apartments, unoccupied land or buildings, or vehicles travelling through public spaces.

The government recognizes that many items used as street weapons have legitimate, legal purposes. The legislation contains appropriate exemptions to ensure these items can continue to be used for their lawful purposes, such as food preparation and protection from wildlife threats, or using hypodermic needles for medical use.

Individual municipalities and First Nations can choose whether they want to opt into the Act. By opting into the Act, municipalities and First Nations give police officers the ability to address street weapons through uniform provincial rules and offences.

If a municipality or First Nation does not opt into the Act, the rules do not apply to that municipality or First Nation.

More information about the opt-in process can be found in the attached background document.

In 2024-25 and 2025-26, the Government of Saskatchewan invested $2 billion in public safety. This includes an increase of $28.4 million, totaling $699.4 million over two years, to support policing and community safety in the province and over $518 million over two years to enhance access to justice services.

