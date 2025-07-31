Updating Flood Risk Planning for Safe and Strong Community Development

CANADA, July 31 - Released on July 31, 2025

Saskatchewan Adopting 1:200-Year Flood Elevation

Ensuring municipalities can plan for the growth of their communities, the Ministry of Government Relations is aligning the regulations of The Planning and Development Act, 2007, to the standard of a one-in-200-year flood event.

This change will bring the province into alignment with the Federal Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program. A one-in-200-year flood risk is a 0.5 per cent chance of flooding occurring in a given year.

"Keeping our communities safe while supporting development is key to a growing province," Government Relations Minister Eric Schmalz said. "This move confirms our commitment to growing communities, making room for economic development opportunities in this province. Our government will continue to examine how we can harmonize standards across Canada, including for community planning and building."

"The Water Security Agency (WSA) is committed to helping municipalities build and grow in a sustainable way," Minister Responsible for the WSA Daryl Harrison said. "WSA has been engaging with communities across Saskatchewan about flood mapping and helping them balance development and flood mapping."

"The RM of Corman Park welcomes the Government of Saskatchewan's move to adopt the one-in-200-year flood elevation standard," R.M. of Corman Park Reeve Joe Hargrave said. "This legislative change not only prioritizes public safety but also strengthens our ability to plan and build with confidence in a changing climate within the flood fringe areas. We appreciate the province's effort to align with federal guidelines, and we look forward to further guidance and potential provincial support to help municipalities like ours adapt zoning bylaws and building policies in a way that balances safety and local development needs. These new guidelines will help form our upcoming discussions with valley residents who live within the flood plain."

"Ensuring alignment between provincial and municipal efforts is key to maximizing the growth of the province, especially when it comes to critical information tied to safety and real estate development," Saskatchewan Realtors Association President and CEO Chris Guérette said. "We are pleased to see this kind of alignment in regard to flood protection so property owners, neighbourhoods and municipalities can work together to maximize their growth potential."

For communities interested in more information and details on this change, visit: saskatchewan.ca.

