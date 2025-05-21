Saskatchewan Provides Nearly $1 Million to Support Young Entrepreneurs

CANADA, May 22 - Released on May 21, 2025

The Saskatchewan Young Entrepreneurs Bursary applications are now open, supporting business sustainability and growth across the province

Today, Minister of Trade and Export Development Warren Kaeding, along with Saskatchewan Chamber CEO Prabha Ramaswamy launched the new Young Entrepreneur Bursary that will support up to 57 local young entrepreneurs with bursaries of $5,000 to foster business development.

The province will provide Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce with $285,000 per year, for three years, plus administration costs to support entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 years of age who have been in operation for 10 years or less. Applications open today through to July 14, 2025 and will be awarded in the fall.

"The New Young Entrepreneur Bursary promotes business development and innovation, creating opportunities for small business owners and entrepreneurs across our Province," Kaeding said. "Collaboration between government and organizations like Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce is an important component of Saskatchewan's Growth Plan and our commitment to ensure the province remains one of the best places in Canada to start and grow a business."

The funding will be administered by the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce with support from local chambers across the province.

"Saskatchewan's future depends on the bold ideas and determination of its next generation of entrepreneurs," Ramaswamy said. "The Young Entrepreneur Bursary Program ensures that emerging business leaders have the support they need to pursue their vision and contribute to a thriving provincial economy. We are proud to partner with the Government of Saskatchewan to reduce financial barriers and champion the growth of our province's entrepreneurial talent."

The bursary will encourage the next generation of entrepreneurship and support economic development across the province, creating jobs and opportunities, while ensuring we continue to build resilient and vibrant communities for years to come.

Saskatchewan is committed to fostering a competitive business environment where all businesses can succeed. The Government of Saskatchewan supports small businesses through low tax rates, reduced red tape and streamlined regulations. This promotes growth and innovation that enhances the quality of life for people across the province.

The innovative businesses and government support across the province are vital to the province's recent economic success.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

For more information visit : https://saskchamber.com/initiatives/young-entrepreneur-bursary/

