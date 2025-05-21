MPD Arrests Suspect in U Street Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.
On Sunday, May 11, 2025, at approximately 2:55 a.m., Third District officers were on scene and observed a large altercation in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. As officers approached, they heard several gunshots and subsequently located two adult males and a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 20-year-old Davian Raines, of Camp Springs, MD. He has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25069491
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.