MPD Arrests Suspect in U Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.



On Sunday, May 11, 2025, at approximately 2:55 a.m., Third District officers were on scene and observed a large altercation in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. As officers approached, they heard several gunshots and subsequently located two adult males and a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 20-year-old Davian Raines, of Camp Springs, MD. He has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25069491

