Submit Release
News Search

There were 185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,250 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrest in 2023 Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an assault with intent to commit first degree sexual abuse that occurred in Northwest, in 2023.

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the victim entered a vehicle they believed to be a rideshare, driven by the suspect, at 18th Street and Columbia Road, Northwest. The suspect drove the victim to an unknown location, where they assaulted the victim and attempted to sexually assault them. After the assault, the suspect allowed the victim to leave the vehicle in the Unit block of K Street, Northwest, and drove off.

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, following an extensive investigation by MPD’s Sexual Assault Unit, 42-year-old Roosevelt Cazimir, of Adelphi, MD, was arrested and charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Assault With Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse.

CCN: 23196185

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrest in 2023 Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.