MPD Makes Arrest in 2023 Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an assault with intent to commit first degree sexual abuse that occurred in Northwest, in 2023.

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the victim entered a vehicle they believed to be a rideshare, driven by the suspect, at 18th Street and Columbia Road, Northwest. The suspect drove the victim to an unknown location, where they assaulted the victim and attempted to sexually assault them. After the assault, the suspect allowed the victim to leave the vehicle in the Unit block of K Street, Northwest, and drove off.

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, following an extensive investigation by MPD’s Sexual Assault Unit, 42-year-old Roosevelt Cazimir, of Adelphi, MD, was arrested and charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with Assault With Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse.

CCN: 23196185

