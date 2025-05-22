Stronger than the Storm & Save the Children Host Child-Friendly Spaces Training at Texas Emergency Management Conference

Stronger than the Storm Stronger than the Storm - TX Kids Can Be Hero Helpers

Workshop Helps Emergency Managers Create Safe and Supportive Spaces for Children Following Disasters

Children need more than just physical safety during disasters—they need emotional security and a sense of normalcy.” — Brittany Perkins Castillo, Founder, Stronger than the Storm

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stronger than the Storm , a nonprofit organization dedicated to building resilience in children and communities affected by disasters, is partnering with global humanitarian leader Save the Children to offer a Child-Friendly Spaces Training at the 2025 Texas Emergency Management Conference (TDEMC). The TDEMC takes place May 27 to 30, 2025 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.The Child-Friendly Spaces Training will be held on Thursday, May 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CST in Room 202A and is open to all conference participants, including emergency management professionals, shelter operators, nonprofit staff, educators, and others involved in disaster planning and response. Brittany Perkins Castillo, Founder of Stronger than the Storm and CEO of AshBritt, Inc., will lead the training along with co-presenters Greta Wetzel of Save the Children and Nathan Jarvis, Creative Director at Stronger than the Storm.According to Stronger than the Storm and Save the Children, kids are among the most vulnerable during and after emergencies, and their unique needs must be a priority throughout all phases of disaster management. The interactive training session will explore the implementation of Child-Friendly Spaces—designated areas in emergency settings where children can safely play, learn, and heal. These spaces offer structure and protection while supporting children’s emotional recovery.The training will specifically cover:• Why incorporating Child-Friendly Spaces is critical for community recovery• How to set up and manage Child-Friendly Spaces in disaster-affected areas• Additional tools and resources to better meet the needs of children during emergencies“Children need more than just physical safety during disasters—they need emotional security and a sense of normalcy,” said Castillo. “We’re proud to work alongside Save the Children to bring this essential training to emergency professionals who are shaping safer futures for children.”“Save The Children has been responding to disasters in the US for 20 years,” said Greta Wetzel, Senior Advisor of Psychosocial Support at Save the Children US said. “We know how essential it is for kids to have a space for learning and play that supports their recovery and restores a sense of routine.”For more information or to register for the TDEM Conference, visit https://tdem.texas.gov/conference About Stronger than the StormStronger than the Storm is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide kid-friendly resources for youth, caregivers, educators, and the emergency management community that cultivates resilience and brings awareness to the specific needs of kids when planning for and responding to disaster events. Stronger than the Storm provides tools, builds awareness, and bridges the gaps between the nonprofit, education, government, and for-profit sectors, connecting people and best practices across the United States. Learn more at https://strongerthanthestorm.com About Save the ChildrenSave the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since their founding more than 100 years ago, they've been advocating for the rights of children worldwide. In the United States and around the world, they give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. They do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming the future we share. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Learn more at https://www.savethechildren.org About the Texas Emergency Management Conference (TDEM)Hosted annually by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the TDEM Conference is one of the largest gatherings of emergency management professionals in the country. The event provides attendees with access to training, resources, and networking opportunities designed to improve disaster preparedness and response at all levels. Learn more at https://tdem.texas.gov/conference

