Concierge Auctions—Villa Pending Sale for $7.95M After 42 Days, Setting Record for Highest Sale on Gibson Island

14,747-square-foot waterfront estate pending sale in partnership with Sarah Kanne of Gibson Island Real Estate Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that a grand Mediterranean estate on the coveted shores of Maryland’s Gibson Island is now pending sale for US$7.952 million – setting a new record as the highest sale ever on the island – following just 42 days of auction marketing. Showcasing refined craftsmanship and rich with historic charm, the home was offered in collaboration with Sarah Kanne of Gibson Island Real Estate Inc.

Perched on over 3.2 acres with sweeping Chesapeake Bay views, the 1929 Mediterranean-style estate—originally built by Olympic gold medalist Robert Garrett—has been reimagined as an Italian-inspired retreat through a four-year renovation blending old-world elegance with modern luxury. Spanning nearly 13,000 square feet, the main residence features five en suite bedrooms, artisan finishes, a gourmet kitchen, glass conservatory, and expansive water-facing terraces. The grounds include terraced gardens, a heated pool with pergola, outdoor kitchen, and a 1,760-square-foot Coach House with a theater and studio apartment. Located on exclusive, guard-gated Gibson Island—just under an hour from D.C. and Baltimore—the property offers rare privacy, access to world-class amenities at the private Gibson Island Club, and proximity to Annapolis, BWI Airport, and the Chesapeake region’s premier dining, parks, and recreation.

“This sale highlights the ability of our platform to connect truly special properties with a premier global audience,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “By presenting the home to a worldwide pool of qualified buyers who appreciated its craftsmanship, history, and setting, we were able to generate strong interest and ensure a timely, successful outcome. We’re proud to have played a role in bringing this legacy estate to market and matching it with a buyer who values everything it represents.”

“This home is a rare combination of architectural heritage, thoughtful renovation, and stunning waterfront setting,” said Kanne. “It tells a story the moment you arrive, and it’s rewarding to see it passed on to someone who truly appreciates its character and beauty.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



