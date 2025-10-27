Silverleaf Architectural Masterpiece in Scottsdale to Sell via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

3.3 Acres in Exclusive Silverleaf with Panoramic Mountain & City Light Views 13,606sf Estate with Separate Guest House and Luxury Amenities Swarovski Crystal Suite and Gold-Inlaid Floating Staircases Turnkey Estate with Designer Furnishings Throughout Climate-Controlled 800 bottle Wine Room

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An extraordinary estate in Scottsdale’s coveted Upper Canyon of Silverleaf will sell at auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Listed for $24 million in cooperation with Barry Van Patten and Ginger Van Patten of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, this refined estate, widely known as ‘Castle on the Hill’, spans over 13,000 square feet of unrivaled sophistication living across 3.31 acres.

Bidding is scheduled to open 4 December online and will culminate 17 December live as part of the firm's end-of-year “Exceptional Global Properties” sale, the first-ever auction of real estate gavels live at the iconic Breuer building, Sotheby’s new reimagined worldwide headquarters in New York City. Designed in 1966 by Bauhaus legend Marcel Breuer, the Breuer at 945 Madison Avenue is one of New York’s most celebrated buildings, formerly housing collections by The Whitney Museum of Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The Frick Collection.

“‘Castle on the Hill’ represents a rare opportunity to acquire a fully turnkey estate in one of Scottsdale’s most prestigious enclaves, a perfect match for our inaugural ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sale at Sotheby’s new worldwide headquarters” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “The sale is expected to draw a global audience, eager to participate in this significant, historic moment for both our firm and the Breuer building.”

The estate, located at 11200 East Canyon Cross Way, delivers unparalleled elegance across seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and a two-bedroom guest house. Highlights of the opulent design include Swarovski crystal accents in the primary suite, gold-inlaid floating staircases, Italian chandeliers, and exquisite interior and exterior decor, offering immediate occupancy. A climate-controlled wine room, spa, and games room with full bar provide versatile spaces for entertaining and relaxation. The elevated position ensures sweeping vistas of the McDowell Mountains, Camelback Mountain, and vibrant Scottsdale city lights.

added Van Patten. “This estate is both a sanctuary and a showpiece for modern luxury living in Scottsdale—a perfect fit for a tasteful buyer looking to add a truly unique piece to their property portfolio.”

“‘Castle on a Hill’ is one-of-a-kind, providing a truly unparalleled lifestyle setting,” said seller Gary Heidenreich. “Bringing it to auction with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions allows us to showcase this exceptional property on a global stage, reaching buyers who recognize and value its significance.”

Situated in the Upper Canyon of Silverleaf, the estate offers total privacy just minutes from world-class golf courses, luxury resorts, and Old Town Scottsdale’s premier shopping and dining. Residents enjoy easy access to championship spas, wellness centers, desert preserves, and mountain recreation areas, with Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport just 20 minutes away.

