Concierge Auctions: Reserves Met and Bidding Opens at 10M CHF for Famed Swiss Mansion, Site of the 1985 Geneva Summit

Historic 1867 Second Empire Mansion by Architect Francis Gindroz

Historic 1867 Second Empire Mansion by Architect Francis Gindroz

Site of the Famous 1985 Reagan-Gorbachev Summit

Site of the Famous 1985 Reagan-Gorbachev Summit

Premium Commercial Space with Residential Heritage

Premium Commercial Space with Residential Heritage

Magnificent Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc Views

Magnificent Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc Views

Auction closes live on 30 October via the firm’s online marketplace in cooperation with Forbes Global Properties

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that reserves have been met and bidding has officially opened at 10 million CHF for Villa Fleur d’Eau, a sumptuous, historic mansion nestled on the right bank of Lake Geneva. The property will be auctioned in cooperation with leading agent Nathalie Assir of Forbes Global Properties Swiss & Alps. Bidding is open via the firm’s online marketplace and will culminate live on 30 October as part of Concierge Auctions inaugural November Global Sale, exclusively featuring Forbes Global Properties member listings.

With sweeping views of Mont Blanc, Villa Fleur d'Eau holds profound historical significance. Built in 1867 by architect Francis Gindroz, Fleur d’Eau is best known as the venue of the 1985 Geneva Summit – the first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev during the Cold War. Their symbolic handshake on the grounds of this estate marked a pivotal turning point in 20th-century diplomacy, and helped lay the foundation for the eventual de-escalation of tensions between the East and West.

“Villa Fleur d’Eau is an extraordinary architectural gem, presenting a rare opportunity for buyers to own a historic and prestigious property in one of Switzerland’s most desirable locations,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “We are proud to bring this majestic estate to the global luxury market through our innovative auction platform in collaboration with Forbes Global Properties, leveraging our worldwide audience of qualified buyers.”

“Villa Fleur d’Eau stands as both a prestigious residence and a living monument to a moment that changed the course of global history,” Assir added. “Its combination of 19th-century grandeur and international legacy make it a one-of-a-kind opportunity for buyers seeking heritage, prestige, and proximity to Geneva’s global institutions. Partnering with Concierge Auctions allows us to present this estate on a global stage to the caliber of buyers it deserves.”

The property exemplifies 18th-century French architectural symmetry, surrounded by a magnificent park filled with elements that have remained virtually untouched from its original design. Located in the prestigious commune of Versoix, Villa Fleur d’Eau combines lakeside serenity with immediate access to the heart of Geneva – an international capital for diplomacy, finance, and culture.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photography and video credit to Concierge Auctions.

Concierge Auctions will debut its inaugural Global Sale this fall, exclusively featuring Forbes Global Properties member listings to a global audience of high-net-worth buyers. Online bidding will run from 23 October to 7 November on ConciergeAuctions.com, with a consignment deadline of 19 September.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Kari Hegarty
BerlinRosen
+1 845-548-9216
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Concierge Auctions: Reserves Met and Bidding Opens at 10M CHF for Famed Swiss Mansion, Site of the 1985 Geneva Summit

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kari Hegarty
BerlinRosen
+1 845-548-9216
Company/Organization
Concierge Auctions

New York, New York, 10003
United States
+1 212-202-2940
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

http://conciergeauctions.com

More From This Author
Concierge Auctions: Reserves Met and Bidding Opens at 10M CHF for Famed Swiss Mansion, Site of the 1985 Geneva Summit
Architectural Masterpiece from Acclaimed Late Designer Zaha Hadid in Austria to Sell via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions
Waterfront Estate on the French Riviera to Sell via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions
View All Stories From This Author