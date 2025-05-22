Resource Depot Named Sustainable Business of the Year by Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce

Resource Depot Resource Depot Team - L-R - Chelsea Reed, Alyssa Freeman, Eva Greene, Chelsea Odum, Jennifer O'Brien, Andrea Trainor, Cora Quinlan, Stewart Auville, Christina Lambert

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resource Depot , a non-profit creative reuse center dedicated to environmental sustainability and education, has been honored as the 2025 Sustainable Business of the Year by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce. The recognition was announced at the Chamber’s prestigious Annual Leadership Awards, held May 14 at the Pelican Club in Jupiter.Each year, the Leadership Awards celebrate outstanding businesses, organizations and individuals who drive positive change and innovation throughout the Palm Beach North community. Resource Depot took home the top honor in the Sustainable Business Award category, standing out among finalists Carrier Corporation and Coastal Waste and Recycling Inc.Sponsored by Cotleur & Hearing, the award highlights organizations making significant strides in sustainable practices. Resource Depot was recognized for its 25-year commitment to environmental stewardship through creative reuse, hands-on education, and community outreach—diverting thousands of pounds of materials from waste streams each year while inspiring a culture of conservation and creativity.“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot. “This award is not just a celebration of our mission, but of our entire community—students, artists, educators, and supporters—who help us prove every day that reuse is not only possible, but powerful.”About Resource DepotResource Depot is a non-profit creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to fostering environmental sustainability and creativity through reuse and education programs. By redistributing discarded items to teachers, artists, families, and other nonprofits, hosting workshops, and collaborating with educators, Resource Depot endeavors to integrate environmental awareness into various programs. Learn more at https://www.resourcedepot.org/

