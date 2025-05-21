MDC joins Alzheimer’s Association for Nature for Your Brain Health program at Powder Valley Nature Center May 27

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Nature can be one of the best prescriptions for mental health. Studies show that time in green spaces can reduce stress hormone levels, boost mood and creative thinking, improve problem solving abilities and concentration. Time spent outdoors can even enable better sleep.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to explore the many benefits that connections to nature offer for mental wellbeing. MDC’s Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center will present Nature for Your Brain Health, a free program Tuesday, May 27 from 10 – 11 a.m. The event is open to anyone age 18 years and up.

A member of the Alzheimer’s Association will discuss topics covering Alzheimer awareness and the importance of being active in nature. After the presentation, an MDC naturalist will lead an outdoor walk on the nature center’s grounds. Participants will get a chance to stimulate their brains by identifying various plant and wildlife species found on Powder Valley’s Tanglevine Trail.

The paved Tanglevine Trail is easy to walk and 1/3-mile in length. Participants should come dressed for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes.

Nature for Your Brain Health is free to attend; however, online preregistration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yT.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yq.