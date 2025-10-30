Learn to make wreaths at MDC workshop Nov. 13 in West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Get ready to deck the halls with your own handmade creations with help from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) upcoming workshop in West Plains. Participants are welcomed to take part in the “Nature Art: Wreath Making Class” Nov. 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the MDC Ozark Regional Office. Register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/212774

MDC conservation educator Sarah Elrod will guide participants through making their own beautiful holiday wreaths using local Missouri conifer boughs, dried native plants and berries. All materials will be provided.

Registration is now open. All participants for this event must be 10 years or older.

To find out more about the Nov. 13 program or other events at the MDC Ozark Regional Office, call 417-256-7161. The MDC Ozark Regional Office is located at 551 Joe Jones Boulevard in West Plains.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.