Celebrate fall’s beauty through nature-inspired crafts at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Autumn is the perfect time to slow down, take in the beauty of Missouri’s changing seasons, and get creative with what nature provides. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to embrace their artistic side this fall through hands-on crafting programs and events at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

As the leaves turn and the air cools, the outdoors offers endless inspiration for creativity. From colorful leaves and acorns to pinecones, grasses, and bark, nature’s palette is full of texture and color. Crafting with these natural materials encourages a deeper appreciation for Missouri’s wild spaces while providing a relaxing, family-friendly way to enjoy the season.

“Fall is a wonderful time to connect with nature through art,” said Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky. “Using materials you find outside not only sparks creativity but also helps you notice the details and beauty in the world around you.”

Visitors can explore a variety of nature-themed craft programs this season, each designed to celebrate Missouri’s outdoors while learning new creative skills. Whether you’re crafting with your family, decorating for the holidays, or simply looking for a fun weekend project, the nature center has something for everyone.

“Join MDC this fall to discover how creativity and conservation go hand-in-hand — and take home a piece of Missouri’s autumn beauty,” added Prucinsky.

Each program is free, but space is limited, and registration is required. Participants can sign up for programs by visiting www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or by calling the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 573-290-5218.

Receive program registration reminders and updates by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive, inside Cape County Park North. The center is open Tuesday–Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features interactive exhibits, trails, and year-round programs for all ages.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility