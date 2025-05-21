Learn the history of Atlatl use in Missouri with MDC June 3 in Columbia

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free atlatl workshop on June 3, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Columbia at the Boone County Nature School. An atlatl is a device that propels a dart, like a large arrow, and was used for hunting in prehistoric times. Atlatls were approved for hunting small game in Missouri in 2007 and for deer hunting in 2010. “People are gravitating towards this sport because, although it’s ancient, it’s new to most modern people,” Conservation Education Regional Supervisor Brian Flowers said. “You can craft this tool on your own -- it increases the strength of a throw and is something anyone can learn to use no matter their size or strength, kind of like archery.”

This free program will feature the basics of atlatls. Participants will learn about their history, varying designs of atlatls, and they will even have a chance to hand craft their own atlatl to take home. There will be ample time at the workshop to practice using the atlatls, so attendees can decide if this is a sport they’ll enjoy. Registration for this event is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yS.

All equipment will be provided. This event is designed for participants ages 10 and older, and all minors should be accompanied by an adult. Questions about this event can be sent to Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.