Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a multistate letter to Congress urging the passage of H.R. 38, the “Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.”

“This commonsense proposal is a positive step in the right direction by statutorily protecting Americans’ right to keep and bear arms,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Under H.R. 38, Texans’ constitutional carry rights would not arbitrarily end the moment they leave the state, enabling them to protect themselves while traveling across the nation.”

H.R. 38 further enables law-abiding citizens to exercise their Second Amendment rights when traveling outside of their home state by creating a national reciprocity for constitutional concealed carry. By creating a nationwide standard for recognizing Americans’ lawful right to concealed carry, the legislation would promote public safety by empowering people to assert their constitutional liberties.

The multistate letter, led by Oklahoma and West Virginia, explains: “Concealed carry is a constitutional right, and it can have substantial public safety benefits by allowing people the means to respond to emergent threats to themselves or others when police are not immediately available to intervene. Yet our constituents are threatened with arrest, prosecution, and mandatory prison time for technical violations of licensing or possession laws involving conduct that is perfectly legal in all but a handful of states, most of which have well-established history and practice of suppressing the right to keep and bear arms.”

To read the letter, click here.