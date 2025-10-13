Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit and requested a Temporary Restraining Order (“TRO”) against Malcolm Tanner to ensure compliance with the public health requirements of the Texas Health and Safety Code.

Crawfordsville, Indiana, resident Malcolm Tanner owns two five-acre tracts of land in Loving County, Texas. The land does not have any utilities or improvements. Despite this, Tanner has invited and caused numerous individuals, including many women and children, to move onto and inhabit the land without any provision for the proper disposal and treatment of sewage.

The TRO sought by Attorney General Paxton aims to prohibit Tanner and others from discharging human sewage in any manner that could cause soil or subsurface water contamination and also orders that no further individuals can establish any living arrangements on the property until such time as there is compliance with the Texas Health and Safety Code.

“Indiana resident Malcolm Tanner has no right to try and take over Loving County with illegal schemes that endanger real Texans,” said Attorney General Paxton. “His deceptive and unlawful scheme to lure people with free housing for the purpose of conducting a political takeover is a disgustingly fraudulent plot to line his own pockets. I will not stand by while frauds try to carve up Texas for themselves and make everyone sicker and less safe along the way.”

This lawsuit is a result of Attorney General Paxton’s ongoing investigation into Tanner’s illegal scheme that is endangering Texans and those who are deceived by his political operation. Tanner has announced through social media videos that he will take over Loving County by offering free housing if people help him achieve his political ends.

To read the lawsuit, click here.