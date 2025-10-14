Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the identification of evidence that entities connected to the East Plano Islamic Center (“EPIC”) land development project violated federal and state securities laws and regulations. Attorney General Paxton has formally requested that the Texas State Securities Board (“TSSB”) immediately review the findings and refer the matter back to the Office of the Attorney General in order to file a lawsuit against those who broke the law.

“After a thorough investigation, it has become clear that the developers behind EPIC City flagrantly and undeniably violated the law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The bad actors behind this illegal scheme must be held accountable for ignoring state and federal regulations. In accordance with state law, the TSSB should review our findings and refer this matter to me for further legal action.”

In March, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into EPIC City. He then expanded the investigation and requested documents from local municipalities and other entities that may have coordinated with those involved in the unlawful development. This thorough investigation revealed that certain people and entities affiliated with EPIC City violated state and federal securities law.

In order to sue and hold the parties behind EPIC City accountable, the Office of the Attorney General must receive a referral from the Texas State Securities Board. Attorney General Paxton has invited Chairman E. Wally Kinney and Commissioner Travis J. Iles to examine the initial findings and corresponding evidence that demonstrates the EPIC City development project violated the law and subsequently refer the matter back to the Attorney General’s office for further legal action if the TSSB agrees with the office’s findings.

To read the letter, click here.