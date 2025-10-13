Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Houston Methodist Hospital following allegations that the hospital system may deny organ transplants to patients who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The letter directs Houston Methodist to clarify whether its policies comply with state law prohibiting discrimination against organ transplant patients based on vaccination status. This action comes amid reports that the hospital may have previously conditioned access to life-saving procedures, such as kidney transplants, on patients getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Texans looking to receive medical care should never be turned away due to arbitrary COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by woke medical providers,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Vaccine mandates as a precondition for certain life-saving treatments may not only violate new state laws that became effective on September 1, but they also violate human dignity and run contrary to foundational principles of medical ethics. That’s why I’ve requested that Houston Methodist Hospital clarify its compliance with Texas’s new laws and position on vaccine mandates.”

Texas law prohibits healthcare providers from denying organ transplants or related services solely because of a patient’s decision to receive or not receive a COVID-19 or other vaccination. The Attorney General has given Houston Methodist fourteen days to provide a written explanation of steps taken to comply. Failure to respond will result in the opening of a formal investigation. This action reaffirms Attorney General Paxton’s stance against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and reflects his commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms of Texans by challenging unlawful vaccine mandates.

To read the letter, click here.