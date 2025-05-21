Wyoming Guard hosts Tunisian NCO development exchange to strengthen military partnership

Wyoming National Guard

By Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming National Guard hosted a delegation from the Tunisian Armed Forces for a weeklong noncommissioned officer (NCO) development exchange, strengthening a long-standing partnership through the State Partnership Program.

Staff Sgt. Eric Wenner, a civil affairs senior sergeant currently assigned to U.S. Africa Command’s Office of Security Cooperation Tunisia, said the visit aimed to showcase the U.S. Army’s approach to empowering NCOs and building leadership capacity at every level.

“Although the Tunisian military is a robust force by African standards, we still like to show them how the U.S. Army uses its NCO Corps to grow and strengthen their force,” Wenner said. “It’s about giving them tools to develop their own NCOs and increase overall capability in a way that mirrors what we’ve done in the U.S.”

One of the key challenges for Tunisia’s military, Wenner noted, is a lack of funding and access to modern facilities. The exchange provides an opportunity for Tunisian leaders to observe U.S. processes and infrastructure, sparking ideas on how to improve efficiency with limited resources.

“This visit is about giving them better ideas on how to maximize what they have,” Wenner explained. “Through the State Partnership Program, they can see firsthand how we organize and train and adapt those lessons back home.”

The visit included tours of Wyoming National Guard facilities, NCO-led workshops, and opportunities for Tunisian soldiers to engage directly with their American counterparts. The focus was not only on military tactics but also on leadership philosophy, mentorship, and the role of the NCO in mission success.

From a civil affairs perspective, Wenner emphasized the importance of NCO empowerment and independent decision-making. In civil affairs teams, where small team sizes require flexibility, enlisted Soldiers are often expected to take on responsibilities typically reserved for officers.

“We’d like to share that same concept with Tunisia—training their enlisted soldiers to operate independently without always needing direct orders,” he said. “This creates a more capable and ready force while reducing the need for constant oversight.”

Wenner highlighted that Tunisia’s armed forces have been making steady progress in professionalizing their NCO Corps, but exchanges like these provide practical examples and firsthand experiences that can’t be replicated through briefings alone.

“Being here, seeing how we do things, asking questions face-to-face—that makes a huge difference,” he said. “It’s about more than showing equipment or processes; it’s about building trust, sharing lessons learned, and growing together.”

Beyond the tactical and operational lessons, the exchange also serves a larger purpose of fostering military-to-military and civil-military relationships. Wenner said civil affairs focuses heavily on integration, partnership, and sharing lessons learned.

“The goal here is to grow the partnership and strengthen our relationship through a better understanding of each military’s capabilities,” Wenner said. “It’s about progressing together in an efficient and cooperative manner.”

The Wyoming National Guard and the Tunisian Armed Forces have been partners through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP) since 2004. The SPP connects U.S. states with foreign military partners to build long-term relationships, enhance regional security, and promote shared values.