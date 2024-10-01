Introducing American Handcrafted Steak Knife Set from STEELPORT Knife Co.

The STEELPORT Steak Knife Set brings heirloom-quality craftsmanship to your dining table, offering a refined cutting experience for any meal.

American-forged heirloom 4-Piece Steak Knife Set in custom Walnut Box will elevate any dining experience, just in time for holiday gatherings and gifting

STEELPORT knives are crafted to elevate every culinary experience, and our new steak knives are an extension of that vision, bringing the STEELPORT experience from the kitchen to the dining table” — STEELPORT Knife Co. CEO and Founder, Ron Khormaei

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- STEELPORT Knife Co. , makers of American-forged, handcrafted kitchen knives, proudly announces the launch of their new 4-Piece Steak Knife Set . A premium steak knife set has been a highly requested product since STEELPORT launching in 2021. This 4-Piece Steak Knife Set with accompanying handcrafted walnut box follow the same award-winning iconic design, superior functionality, and American craftsmanship that all STEELPORT knives are known for.“STEELPORT knives are crafted to elevate every culinary experience, and our new steak knives are an extension of that vision, bringing the STEELPORT experience from the kitchen to the dining table,” says STEELPORT Knife Co. CEO and Founder, Ron Khormaei. “Our customers asked for a steak knife that highlights the attention they invested in making their quality meals special. We are proud to deliver a set that offers exceptional sharpness, durability, and beauty — turning every meal into an elevated dining experience.”Most steak knives have a serrated edge in an attempt to make up for their inability to stay sharp, especially on a hard surface like a dinner plate, but a serrated blade can also lead to tearing rather than slicing cleanly through meat and cannot be maintained by the customer. The new STEELPORT Steak Knife’s 4.3-inch blade features an easy-to-hone straight-edge blade for cleaner, smoother cuts, making it a rare find in today’s market. With the market-leading hardness and life-time free sharpening, there is no concern with a dull edge.Like all STEELPORT knives, these Steak Knives are American drop forged 52100 carbon steel with a proprietary differential heat treatment that achieves a remarkable 65HRC hardness at the edge. This provides unmatched sharpness and edge retention, while the softer spine ensures durability and flexibility. The knives’ resin stabilized and contoured Oregon Big Leaf Maple Burl handles offer an exceptionally comfortable grip and an iconic aesthetic. Each knife is handcrafted in Portland, Oregon, with all US-sourced materials, ensuring the highest quality and performance.Other features of the STEELPORT 4-Piece Steak Knife Set that make it unique in the kitchen cutlery marketplace:Straight Edge for Clean Cuts: Unlike serrated steak knives, the straight-edge design of STEELPORT steak knives ensures a precise, clean cut without tearing the meat.Lifetime Sharpening and Warranty: The set is backed by STEELPORT’s famous SharpForever™ program with free sharpening service for life, and a lifetime warranty, guaranteeing these knives remain a valuable part of the dining experience for generations.Perfect Balance and Comfort: The ergonomic handle, coupled with the finely curved blade edge, allows for ease of use around the dining table, ensuring both comfort and performance.Handcrafted in the USA: Every knife is made in STEELPORT’s Portland factory, using all American-sourced materials, maintaining the tradition of quality craftsmanship.Heirloom-Quality Walnut Box: Each 4-Piece Set is housed in an elegant Portland-handcrafted Walnut Box. The box can be custom engraved with a name, logo, or message to commemorate special occasions.The latest addition to STEELPORT’s award-winning lineup, the 4-Piece Steak Knife Set reflects the brand’s commitment to Craftsmanship Without Compromise. The set complements STEELPORT’s existing line of heirloom knives, including the 4” Paring Knife, 6” Boning Knife, 6” Chef Knife, 8” Chef Knife, 10” Slicing Knife, and 10” Bread Knife, as well as thoughtful accessories, like STEELPORT’s GoodDesign™ award winning magnetic Knife Block, customizable magnetic wooden sheaths, and 12” Oval Ceramic Honing Rod.The STEELPORT 4-Piece Steak Knife Set is now available following prices:- $980 for one 4-Piece Set in a Walnut Box- $1,730 for two 4-Piece Sets (eight knives, two walnut boxes)STEELPORT products can be purchased directly on STEELPORT’s website, in-person at the STEELPORT factory store, and at premium culinary retail locations across the country.STEELPORT Knife Co. is reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery to the world, crafting each knife with an unwavering commitment to quality and detail. An employee-owned company with a diverse team of artisans and engineers, STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools using all US-sourced materials. With an emphasis on craftsmanship without compromise, STEELPORT delivers iconic design, functional detail, and locally handcrafted individuality. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon, and is backed by a lifetime guarantee, including the SharpForever™ free sharpening for life service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.