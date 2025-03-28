STEELPORT Unveils Handcrafted Bench Scraper & 3-Piece Baker Set

The STEELPORT 3-Piece Baker Set is a must-have for passionate bakers, combining craftsmanship and performance in every detail. The STEELPORT Bench Scraper is one of the most versatile tools in any kitchen—whether you’re a seasoned baker, a dedicated home cook, or someone who simply appreciates well-crafted tools. The STEELPORT Bench Scraper is the extra hand that helps you divide and portion dough with precision, smooth layer cake icing, transfer chopped ingredients without dulling your knife, and effortlessly scrape away wet ingredients, sticky dough, or hardened

A bench scraper is a pretty basic everyday item in a kitchen, but this one looks, feels, and performs so nicely - it’s like a little luxury.” — Gabriel Rucker, Chef and Co-Owner of Le Pigeon and Canard

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STEELPORT Knife Co, makers of heirloom quality American handcrafted kitchen tools, proudly announces the launch of the STEELPORT Bench Scraper —a US-made kitchen essential for bakers and chefs. With the launch of the Bench Scraper, STEELPORT is also introducing The 3-Piece Baker Set , pairing the new Bench Scraper with their award-winning Bread Knife.Built for bakers, cooks, and anyone who appreciates exceptional tools, the STEELPORT Bench Scraper will elevate many kitchen tasks. While baking, a bench scraper is used for dividing and portioning dough, cutting baked goods, smoothing layer cakes, leveling batter, and folding delicate pastry dough. While cooking, chefs use a bench scraper to transfer chopped ingredients from board to bowl without needlessly dulling their knife’s edge. When it’s time to clean, a bench scraper can be used to scrape off counters, cutting boards, sheet pans and baking tools to remove sticky, wet, or hardened foods.The new STEELPORT Bench Scraper ($85) is built to last and designed to impress, featuring:- Iconic Design: The contoured octagonal handle, crafted from stabilized Oregon Big Leaf Maple Burl, provides unmatched comfort and control. The premium wood complements the aesthetic of the STEELPORT knife collection, making it a stylish addition to any kitchen.- Functional Details: The 18-gauge stainless steel blade is thin enough for precision tasks yet durable enough to resist warping or deformation. The Bench Scraper includes a pointed right angle for clean cuts and a rounded edge for scraping hard-to-reach container corners.- Heirloom-Quality Construction: Built with the same commitment to longevity as all STEELPORT products, the Bench Scraper is a high-quality tool designed to be passed down for generations.Made in the USA: Handcrafted in Portland, Oregon, using US-sourced materials, the Bench Scraper reflects STEELPORT’s dedication to American craftsmanship and sustainable production.“Following the success of our bread knife, our customers have been asking for premium tools to elevate other parts of the baking process," says Ron Khormaei, STEELPORT’s Founder and CEO. "The STEELPORT Bench Scraper offers an attractive, durable design while delivering exceptional performance. Quality tools lead to better outcomes and this bench scraper paired with our award-winning bread knife is perfect for home bakers looking to enhance their baking experience or professionals seeking a long-lasting, reliable investment."“The STEELPORT Bench Scraper is aesthetically cool, well-crafted, and has a nice weight,” says Chef Gabriel Rucker, winner of multiple James Beard Awards and Co-Owner of Le Pigeon and Canard in Portland, Oregon. “Everyone in this business loves owning high-quality, beautifully made tools. For those seeking the ultimate baking experience, the creation of the bakers-essential Bench Scraper inspired STEELPORT to also introduce a new gift set, The STEELPORT 3-Piece Baker Set ($540), which includes:- (NEW) STEELPORT Bench Scraper: A versatile, handcrafted tool ideal for portioning dough, transferring ingredients, and keeping workspaces clean—perfect for bread and pizza dough preparation.- STEELPORT 10" Bread Knife: Featuring a carbon steel blade with a unique 'wavy' serration for clean, effortless slicing through delicate pastries and the toughest artisan loaves alike. The ergonomic, stabilized Oregon Maple Burl handle ensures a comfortable and well-balanced grip, making this knife an indispensable tool for any baker. Like all STEELPORT knives, the Bread Knife is backed by STEELPORT's SharpForever program with a lifetime warranty and free resharpening for life.- Custom Knife Sheath: A protective Oregon maple wooden sheath with a magnet along the spine to keep the Bread Knife safe and secure. All STEELPORT sheaths have an option to add a custom engraving further personalizing this heirloom collection.Packaged in a premium gift box, the Baker Set is designed to provide professional and home bakers and pastry chefs with the finest tools for preparing, baking, and slicing with precision. The new Baker Set makes the perfect gift for home cooks and professional bakers, pastry chefs, and pizza makers looking to invest in heirloom-quality tools that will enhance their craft.The STEELPORT Bench Scraper and STEELPORT 3-Piece Baker Set are now available for purchase exclusively at STEELPORTknife.com and in-person at the STEELPORT Knife Co. factory in Portland, Oregon.About STEELPORT Knife Co.:STEELPORT Knife Co. is reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery to the world, crafting each knife with an unwavering commitment to quality and detail. An employee-owned company with a diverse team of artisans and engineers, STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools using all US-sourced materials. With an emphasis on craftsmanship without compromise, STEELPORT delivers iconic design, functional detail, and locally handcrafted individuality. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon, and is backed by a lifetime guarantee, including the SharpForever™ free sharpening for life service. Discover more at STEELPORTknife.com and follow STEELPORT on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco, Facebook, and YouTube.

