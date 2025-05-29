TravelAbility and Gray Digital Media Partner to Launch Accessibility-Focused Travel Channel on Zeam

This collaboration allows us to spotlight accessible travel while giving our destination partners, content creators and sponsors a new platform to distribute their video content.” — Jake Steinman

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelAbility, a leader for accessibility in the tourism industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Gray Digital Media, a division of Gray Local Media, Inc., to launch "The TravelAbility Channel" on hyperlocal streaming platform Zeam . The new channel will feature accessibility-focused audio/video content and docuseries designed to elevate awareness and inclusion in travel.

TravelAbility and Gray will collaborate on all aspects of distribution support, and promotion of the TravelAbility Channel. TravelAbility will curate content from a variety of partners and creators.

In the near future, TravelAbility will introduce a promotional package that lets destinations feature their video content on the channel with promotional support through Gray’s network of 180 stations in the U.S. Supporting paid media would hone in on viewers with disabilities, their families and caregivers in their top target markets.

Zeam, launched in 2024 with its moniker, “Always Local, Always Free.” The platform has established itself as the go-to destination for local content. Zeam currently features streams from hundreds of local stations and has partnerships with such top local broadcast groups as Gray TV, CBS, News Press & Gazette, Morgan Murphy, and others.

Gray will amplify the channel's reach through linear TV promotional spots, digital advertising, and co-branded messaging, ensuring widespread visibility for participating destinations.

“This collaboration with Gray Digital Media allows us to spotlight the importance of accessibility in travel while giving our destination partners, sponsors and disability content creators a powerful new platform to reach and engage travelers with disabilities and their companions,” said Jake Steinman, founder of TravelAbility.

For more information, visit TravelAbility.net or contact Jake Steinman at jake@travelability.net.

About TravelAbility

TravelAbility is dedicated to making travel more inclusive by providing a full accessibility ecosystem that helps destinations and their industry partners become more welcoming for visitors with disabilities.

About Gray Digital Media

Gray Digital Media, a division of Gray Local Media, Inc., specializes in digital advertising, content promotion, and media distribution across various platforms.

About Zeam Media

Founded by Jack Perry, Zeam Media forges unprecedented connection in the new media landscape for broadcasters, advertisers, creators and viewers. Its OTT platform Zeam currently reaches the U.S. population across over 209 DMAs and features hundreds of over-the-air channels available for streaming. Zeam Media supports more local streaming than any other media company, and powers live for the industry’s most successful OTT solutions, including live for Paramount+, Hulu, fuboTV, the NFL, Amazon, Roku and AppleTV, plus hundreds of other apps and websites.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.