WSI DMS Launches AI-Driven Mentors & Coaches Program: Equipping Mentors to Lead Ethically and Effectively in the AI Era

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSI DMS , in collaboration with RK Academy, proudly announces the launch of AI Fluency for Future-Ready Coaches—a hybrid learning experience designed to equip professionals with the tools, ethics, and fluency to lead with integrity in a rapidly transforming digital landscape.Currently undergoing EMCC accreditation, and with ICF and other global recognitions on the horizon, the program delivers more than technical skills. It enables a strategic mindset shift, positioning coaches and mentors as ethical AI integrators and digital transition leaders.“This is about preparing human-centered leaders for AI-shaped futures,” said Hande Ocak Başev, Program Architect and Managing Partner of WSI Digital Consulting in London & Turkey. “Our participants won’t just learn how to use AI—they’ll learn when, why, and how to use it responsibly, creatively, and with purpose.”A Program Grounded in Practical WisdomAI Fluency for Future-Ready Coaches is a four-week, EMCC-aligned hybrid program that includes:20 hours of immersive learning, blending live workshops with self-paced modules. Practical AI integration techniques for client prep, session delivery, goal tracking, and coaching reflections. Training in ethical, compliant, and psychologically safe AI usage. Bonus content on AI-powered marketing and business automation to scale coaching practices. Through structured reflection, live simulations, and supervised practice, participants graduate with the confidence to integrate AI without sacrificing empathy, trust, or presence.A Trusted Partnership Driving Ethical InnovationThe collaboration between WSI DMS and RK Academy combines digital fluency with reflective coaching expertise. Dr. Riza Kadilar, founder of RK Academy, adds:“This program is not about teaching tools—it’s about helping professionals discover their voice in the world of AI. As mentors and coaches, our greatest value lies not in giving answers, but in asking better questions. That’s exactly what this course trains us to do—with and through AI.”Kadilar also emphasized the role of self-reflection in digital fluency:“Instant answers can be a trap. We must teach professionals not just to use AI, but to pause, reflect, and prompt with purpose. That’s how we safeguard trust and human connection in this evolving space.”Elevating the Coaching Profession in a Time of ChangeWith the EU AI Act in effect since August 2024, professionals in coaching, mentoring, and advisory roles face new expectations for ethical AI use. This program addresses those challenges and reframes them as leadership opportunities.“The AI Act is just the beginning,” said Başev. “The real shift is cultural—how we define leadership, ethics, and decision-making in systems we don’t fully control.”Accreditation & Global CollaborationThe program is in the final stage of EMCC Foundation accreditation and will pursue validation from the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and other global credentialing bodies. WSI DMS is also exploring custom academic modules with international business schools to extend program access and influence.“This isn’t just a course—it’s a foundation for future credentials, academic pathways, and global leadership standards,” Başev added.Now Enrolling – Limited Global Cohort Spaces AvailableAI Fluency for Future-Ready Coaches is now open for registration. The program is ideal for certified coaches, mentors, HR leaders, and advisory professionals who want to deepen their ethical leadership and confidently integrate AI into their practice.Learn more or apply here About WSIWSI has been at the forefront of digital marketing for the last 30 years, expanding its expertise to include AI services and consultancy for businesses worldwide in the past five years.We specialize in leveraging AI technologies to enhance operational efficiency, drive innovation, and support growth across a diverse range of industries. Our AI-driven strategies, solutions, and comprehensive training programs ensure that your teams are equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in an evolving business landscape.Media Contact:

