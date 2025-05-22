Attorney Jeff Toppel to Present 'Psychedelic Therapy as an Employee Benefit' at Psychedelic Science 2025 Conference

Bianchi & Brandt provides comprehensive legal and strategic services tailored to the unique challenges of highly regulated industries. Attorney Jeff Toppel is widely recognized as a leading practitioner in the area of labor and employment law.

Toppel to examine psychedelic therapy as a transformative addition to employer benefit programs.

As workplace stress and mental health issues reach historic levels, many employers are thinking beyond conventional wellness programs.” — Jeff Toppel, parter at Bianchi & Brandt

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Jeff Toppel, partner at nationally recognized law firm Bianchi and Brandt, will be presenting at the highly anticipated Psychedelic Science 2025 conference in Denver, June 16–20. Toppel will share insights in a presentation focused on the emerging concept of psychedelic therapy as an employee benefit.Organized by the nation’s leading psychedelic organization, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), Psychedelic Science 2025 is the largest gathering of professionals, researchers, and advocates exploring the future of psychedelic medicine. This year’s event is expected to draw thousands of attendees from across the globe.Toppel’s presentation explores the intersection of mental health treatment, organizational culture, and the evolving role of employers in supporting well-being. He will focus on how companies can lawfully integrate psychedelic-assisted therapy into their benefits offerings to improve employee retention, reduce burnout, and address treatment-resistant mental health challenges.“As workplace stress and mental health issues reach historic levels, many employers are thinking beyond conventional wellness programs,” said Toppel. “Psychedelic-assisted therapy holds real promise, not just for healing individuals, but for redefining how organizations support their employees.”Toppel’s background in employment and labor law, as well as his work in psychedelic law, positions him uniquely at the forefront of this conversation. His research combines legal, ethical, and practical perspectives on incorporating psychedelic treatments within the framework of employee benefit plans.Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Bianchi & Brandt is a leading law firm serving clients in highly regulated industries, including cannabis and psychedelics. The firm offers legal and strategic counsel in business law, regulatory compliance, risk management, and dispute resolution. Recently named Top Cannabis Law Firm by AZ Big Media, Bianchi & Brandt is led by industry veterans Laura Bianchi and Justin Brandt, both recognized as 2025 Most Influential Executives of Cannabis.For more information, visit bianchibrandt.com or call 480-531-1800.###About Bianchi & BrandtBianchi & Brandt, established in 2019, is a Scottsdale-based law firm providing legal and strategic counsel to clients in highly regulated industries including cannabis and psychedelics.With deep expertise in business law, regulatory compliance, risk management, receiverships and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), the firm helps clients navigate complex legal landscapes and grow with confidence.Founded by Laura Bianchi and Justin Brandt, trusted cannabis industry advisors since 2010, Bianchi & Brandt has earned multiple honors, including AZ Big Media’s 2025 Top Cannabis Law Firm and consecutive Top Law Firm nominations by Benzinga and the Emjays.Bianchi has received the Bronze StevieAward and was named a Top 100 Lawyer and a Most Influential Woman of Cannabis by AZ Big Media. Both Bianchi and Brandt were also recognized as 2025 Most Influential Executives of Cannabis by AZ Big Media. Brandt was additionally named to Marijuana Venture Magazine’s 40 Under 40.For information, click www.bianchibrandt.com , call 480-531-1800, or visit 6730 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.