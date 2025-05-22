American IRA Appoints Athena Sexton as Chief Operating Officer

COO, Athena Sexton

American IRA is proud to announce the promotion of Athena Sexton to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is proud to announce the promotion of Athena Sexton to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Athena brings more than a decade of executive-level experience to the role, having served most recently as the Executive Coordinator, where she played a key role in streamlining operations and supporting executive leadership.Athena joined American IRA with a track record of delivering impactful results in operations, compliance, and corporate governance. Her career has included leadership roles across multiple industries, where she has built a reputation for effective process improvement and cross-functional team leadership. In her new capacity as COO, she will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, aligning teams for greater efficiency, and driving the strategic initiatives that support American IRA’s long-term growth.“When I joined American IRA, I knew I was stepping into something special—but I had no idea just how incredible this team would be. Being promoted to COO is an incredible honor, and I don’t take it lightly," said Athena Sexton, the newly appointed COO of American IRA. I’m here to lead with integrity, serve with humility, and support this team as we build something meaningful together—for each other and for the clients who trust us every day.”This promotion reflects American IRA’s dedication to investing in internal talent and empowering women in leadership. The company is confident that Athena’s leadership will be key to scaling operations and enhancing client experience as it continues to grow.About American IRA:American IRA is a trusted provider of Self-Directed IRA services, helping investors take control of their retirement through real estate, private lending, precious metals, and more. Committed to integrity and education, American IRA empowers individuals with the tools and knowledge to diversify their retirement portfolios.

