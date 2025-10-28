American IRA Hosts Empowering IRA Café Webinar with Financial Expert Linda Grizely, CFP®

shift your money mindset

Join the IRA Café Webinar with Linda Grizely, CFP®, to learn how to redefine financial strength and shift your money mindset.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA is hosting a new installment of its IRA Café Webinar, featuring Linda Grizely, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, educator, and creator of the MeMoney™ framework. The live webinar will take place on Wednesday, October 29th, at 12:00 PM ET, offering a transformative conversation on how women can redefine financial strength and confidence.Through her MeMoney™ method, Linda helps women redefine financial strength, not through guilt or rigid budgeting rules, but through self-prioritization, agency, and empowered decision-making. Her work has been recognized through numerous awards and national media features, including CNN, ThinkAdvisor, and her own acclaimed “Real Money, Real Life™” podcast.The IRA Café is for anyone ready to make their financial goals real. From real estate investing with self-directed IRAs to launching new ventures, each session offers real-world insights from professionals who have built their success from the ground up.Event: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 12:00 PM ETAbout American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Learn more at www.AmericanIRA.com

