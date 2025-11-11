American IRA Hosts Empowering IRA Café Webinar with Co-Founder of JWB Real Estate Companies, Gregg Cohen

Join the IRA Café Webinar with Gregg Cohen, Co-Founder of JWB Real Estate Companies, to learn how one rental property can build lasting, generational wealth.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gregg Cohen, Co-Founder of JWB Real Estate Companies, leads one of the nation’s most successful turnkey investment firms, managing over $1.3 billion in assets and 5,600 single-family rental properties. His mission: to make passive real estate investing accessible and strategic for everyday investors.In this session, Cohen breaks down the five profit centers of rental property investing—net rental income, tax savings, principal paydown, home price appreciation, and inflation hedging—revealing how a single property can become a powerful wealth-building engine. Through a Jacksonville case study and a 10-year buy-hold cash-out refinance example, he illustrates how cash-flowing rentals near emerging downtowns can generate tax-free cash flow and substantial equity growth.Cohen argues that Jacksonville’s downtown revitalization mirrors early-stage momentum seen in cities like Austin and Nashville, presenting a timely opportunity for investors to position ahead of appreciation and secure generational wealth.Key Takeaways:1. Transform One Property into Multiple Wealth EnginesDiscover how a single rental can activate layered, compounding profit pathways. Learn to think beyond monthly income and design durable, long-term value without depending on a single outcome.2. Position Ahead of the Curve: Spot Emerging Downtowns Before They Break OutIdentify the early signals of urban cores on the rise—and understand how early positioning creates asymmetric opportunity and lasting advantage.3. Capture Urban Upside Without Sacrificing Cash FlowExplore disciplined, cash-flow-first strategies that allow investors to tap downtown growth while preserving stability and control.Join Gregg Cohen for a data-driven, perspective-shifting session that reframes real estate as a multi-dimensional wealth vehicle—and shows how today’s market dynamics can set the stage for tomorrow’s generational outcomes.Event: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/1112-webinar-gregg About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to ‘we’ and ‘us’ refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

