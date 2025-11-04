American IRA Hosts Empowering IRA Café Webinar with Founder and CEO of Abundant Mines, Beau Turner

Join the IRA Café Webinar with Beau Turner to learn how crypto-mining investments can offer upside in, not only cryptocurrency, but the infrastructure as well.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beau Turner, founder and CEO of Abundant Mines, is a former real estate investor turned tech entrepreneur building renewable-energy crypto-mining data centers and fully managed, hands-off infrastructure for investors.In his presentation, Turner reveals a turnkey approach that allows high-net-worth individuals and family offices to convert tax liabilities into an owned Bitcoin position by investing in productive mining infrastructure rather than buying BTC directly. Leveraging tools like 100% first-year bonus depreciation, Section 179 expensing, and operating expense write-offs, investors can achieve immediate tax savings and a lower effective cost of Bitcoin acquisition.Beau explains how investing in a mining operations is a way to gain exposure to the asset while also participating in the infrastructure that underpins the entire network. This is fundamentally different from simply buying Bitcoin on an exchange. It's an investment in the ongoing security and operation of the network, which can yield even higher returns.“We help investors turn tax liabilities into productive assets,” said Turner. “By owning mining infrastructure, they gain both income and long-term Bitcoin exposure.”His talk covers three themes:1. Redeploy Real Estate Capital: How investors are moving from property to mining for faster returns.2. Unlock Tax Advantages: How infrastructure ownership reshapes tax outcomes and long-term positioning.3. Generate Predictable Income: How managed, renewable-energy mining produces steady, hands-off cash flow.Event: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.ac-page.com/115-webinar-guest The IRA Cafe Webinar Series is produced and presented strictly for educational and informational purposes only. The content provided, including all discussions regarding investment strategies, asset classes (such as Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and mining operations), and retirement account structures (IRAs, SDIRAs), is generic in nature and does not constitute a solicitation, recommendation, or offer to buy or sell any security or financial instrument.About American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guide or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a neutral third-party administrator on behalf of the Custodian, New Vision Trust Company, a state-chartered trust company also based in South Dakota, and does not offer investment advice or endorsements. We are not responsible for statements made by others. References to ‘we’ and ‘us’ refer to American IRA. We encourage you to do your own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making any investment decisions.

