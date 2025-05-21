Statement about Reported DOGE Activities Affecting Federal Statistics

Data Foundation Statement

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The following is a statement from Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation:"The Data Foundation is concerned about and monitoring the expanding scope of potential changes in the federal statistical system by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). On Tuesday, May 20, DOGE publicly disclosed direct actions affecting initial data collections, and our review confirmed additional impacts across multiple statistical agencies with interagency agreements with the U.S. Census Bureau.Statistical agencies are designed to operate with appropriate independence when determining data collections, with changes ideally reflecting methodological considerations and stakeholder input. The Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act of 2018-–which received unanimous Senate approval and overwhelming bipartisan House support before being signed by President Trump in 2019—created a clear framework for statistical agency independence with support from parent agencies and departments to those statistical activities. This framework is implemented through a regulation, dubbed the Public Trust Rule, is formally known as " Fundamental Responsibilities of Recognized Statistical Agencies and Units ." The regulation unambiguously places decision-making authority for federal statistical activities with statistical agency leadership, not with external entities. This distinction enables trustworthy data collection and management for key economic and demographic indicators, as well as the knowledge base that support federal, state, local, and private decision-making.The emerging DOGE interventions in the federal statistical system without transparency are concerning and may undermine the availability of future data Congress, the American people, and businesses rely on for objective information about our economy, public health, and society. Decisions about what data are collected to support government decision-making involve public engagement; decisions to terminate those collections should also involve discussions with key stakeholders from the data user community, Congress, and affected stakeholders consistent with the principles and practices of the Federal Data Strategy issued by OMB Director Russ Vought during the first Trump Administration. Importantly these changes must be publicly disclosed, just as initial collections are disclosed under the Paperwork Reduction Act and other laws.The Data Foundation calls for attention from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and congressional oversight committees to:--Conduct a review of statistical agency activities that have altered data collections in 2025, encouraging a transparent mechanism for documenting changes to Information Collection Requests under the Paperwork Reduction Act--Request that the OMB Director and Chief Statistician of the United States issue an immediate memo to federal departments and agencies to halt implementation of recommendations that conflict with the Public Trust rule for statistical collections until a comprehensive review can be completed by designated statistical officials--Provide transparency to the public about any changes to statistical data or methodologies, consistent with the Paperwork Reduction Act and OMB's pledge to adopt "radical transparency,” which has been supported by the Data FoundationOur nation's statistical infrastructure is a vital national asset that transcends politics and administrations. Protecting statistical agency independence is not a partisan issue but a fundamental requirement for effective governance.The Data Foundation stands ready to work with the administration, Congress, and data users to maintain trust and integrity in the federal statistical system."###About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. that champions the use of open data and evidence-informed public policy to make society better for everyone. As a nonpartisan think tank, we conduct research, collaborative thought leadership, and advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data. Our activities proactively address emerging data-related needs in the country with the goal of devising realistic solutions, accelerating policy coordination, and advancing innovation. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and received 4-Stars from Charity Navigator. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)

