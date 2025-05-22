Transformative Mental Health Documentary The Kindness Within: A Journey to Freedom Launches on YouTube May 22

Streaming During Mental Health Awareness Month, the Film Shares a Message of Hope, Healing, and Human Connection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its acclaimed debut on Prime Video, The Kindness Within: A Journey to Freedom will launch on YouTube on May 22, 2025. The award-winning documentary will be available to viewers during Mental Health Awareness Month, offering a powerful message about emotional healing, resilience, and the human capacity for kindness.A sequel to the beloved Netflix docuseries The Kindness Diaries, this deeply personal journey follows global adventurer, author, and mental health advocate Leon Logothetis as he searches for a higher purpose and spiritual healing. With breathtaking scenes shot across the Himalayas, the Ganges River, sacred temples, and remote monasteries, The Kindness Within: A Journey to Freedom explores themes of emotional recovery, inner freedom, and the redemptive power of kindness—especially during times of despair.The film features insights from acclaimed spiritual leaders and mental health experts, including Sadhguru, Dr. Gabor Maté, Neale Donald Walsch, Mike Dooley, Yasmin Mogahed, and Kute Blackson, bridging the space between inner work and outward action.Beginning May 22, the film will stream on YouTube in the following territories: United States, US Virgin Islands, Wake Island, American Samoa, Guam, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Puerto Rico, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, and across 54 African countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt, and Morocco.“This film is about more than one man’s spiritual awakening—it’s an invitation for anyone who has ever felt lost, alone, or unsure of their place in the world to reconnect through kindness,” said Logothetis. “I hope it helps people feel seen, supported, and inspired.”The film is a production of Winston Entertainment, directed by Steven Priovolos and written by Alfa Pagidas and Leon Logothetis. Executive Producers include Chris Phillip, Will Allen and Leon Logothetis. Produced by Erick Torres and Betsy Chasse with cinematography by Steven Priovolos, editing by Michael Courtney and music by Dimiter Yordanov. Starlings Television and Propagate International are distributing the project worldwide. Publication to digital platforms is being handled by Content Rocket.For more information, visit www.thekindnesswithin.com

